Gulls Fall at Henderson

March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell to the Henderson Silver Knights 4-2 this afternoon at Lee's Family Forum.

Tristan Luneau recorded his second consecutive two-assist performance for his team-leading 13th multi-point game of the season. Luneau's 6-40=46 points lead all Gulls skaters and ranks second among active AHL defensemen. His 46 points are now the second-most by a Gulls defenseman in team AHL history, trailing only Brandon Montour in 2025-26 (12-45=57). Luneau is the second player in Gulls AHL history to record a 40-assist campaign (Montour, 2015-16). His 40 assists rank second in the AHL while leading all rookies.

Carsen Twarynski scored his second PPG in as many games to open the scoring for San Diego, his fourth goal of the season. The goal marks his 100th career AHL point (48-52=100).

Yegor Sidorov netted his 16th goal of the season, giving him points in back-to-back contests (1-1=2).

Stian Solberg registered his first career AHL point and assist on Twarynski's goal.

Coulson Pitre collected his 12th assist of the season, his second game in a row with a helper.

Oscar Dansk stopped 23 shots in net.

The Gulls return to San Diego and embark on a four-game homestand at Pechanga Arena San Diego beginning March 26 against the San Jose Barracuda (7 p.m. PDT).

POSTGAME QUOTES      

SAN DIEGO GULLS      

Assistant coach Kris Sparre

On the team failing to find a rhythm

I think [we couldn't find it], especially on a back-to-back. You take seven minors in the game. They take six. That means the line combinations are mixed up, guys find themselves sitting on the bench for long periods of time. Certainly, rhythm was a factor in the game.

On the penalty kill

I thought yesterday, we applied a lot of pressure on them. They did seven power plays, and we killed them all and then today, it was just about really finishing the job. I think the second power play goal comes with four seconds left in the penalty kill. Did a really good job for 90% of that kill and then we miss an assignment and the pucks in the back of the net and the same thing with the third power play goal for them. It was within the last 15 seconds of the kill. We got to learn to finish the job, especially in those critical moments.

On new players joining the team

It's great. You look at Ian Moore and Stian [Solberg] specifically on the back end. I mean, unbelievable puck movers. They're getting us out of our end a lot cleaner. They have excellent offensive upside and then Carsen [Twarynski], he scores another goal tonight. He's a guy that obviously has a great shot and a knack for scoring. I think he scored 17 in this league already before. So it's nice to see him find a scoring touch and those guys certainly provide depth to the lineup.

Defenseman Stian Solberg

On his first impression of the team

It's been fun. It's always fun to meet a new group and you get to know everybody and kind of just settle in and try to get into the groove, so it's been a lot of fun and a lot of fun to get to know everybody.

On his first AHL point and assist

It's always good to get to help the team to get a chance to win. So always happy when you get points.

On the difference between European play and the AHL

More speed. More like get the puck down, go forecheck. That's probably the biggest difference.

On what to expect from him on the ice

I'm a player that likes to play good passes, follow up, shoot the puck, play hard around the boards, play hard in front the net.

On helping San Diego in the playoff push

We just got to keep going and do our best to get to the playoffs and I know with everybody and this team are going to do everything to get to the playoffs. We're going to do everything.

