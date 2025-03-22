Game Preview: Condors v San Jose, 7 p.m.

March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors and San Jose begin a home-and-home series tonight. Bakersfield is 4-2-0 against the Barracuda this season.

LOOKING BACK

After a 4-3 win on Tuesday, the Condors could not complete the sweep in a 4-3 loss to Colorado on Wednesday. James Hamblin scored twice and Connor Carrick had the other for Bakersfield, who finished the road portion of that season series, 2-1-1 in Loveland.

NEW HIGH WATER MARK

Connor Carrick scored his 14th goal of the season on Wednesday, setting a new Condors AHL record for goals in a season by a d-man. He is second among AHL d-men with 157 shots.

HAMMER TIME

James Hamblin recorded his third multi-goal game of the season, the Condors leader in that department. He has points in three straight games (3g-2a).

LOVE THE DRAKE

Drake Caggiula notched an assist on Wednesday and since February 7, he has been held without a point in just three of his last 16 games. He has 19 points (10g-9a) over that stretch and is ninth in league scoring. His +20 is best among AHL forwards.

HOME COOKIN'

Bakersfield is home for five of its next six games. Against San Jose, the Condors are 16-4-1 in their last 21 home games and are 3-1-0 in four March home games overall this season.

ONE GOAL GAMES

The Condors are 16-7-6-3 in one-goal games this season. Ten of the team's last 11 games have been decided by one goal.

DEALING IT

Tonight's expected starter, Collin Delia, is coming off a win on Tuesday, stopping 29 of 32. He has had a .900 over better save percentage in seven of his last 10 starts with a 5-4-1 record. He is 1-1-0 with a .927 save percentage against San Jose.

ROOKIE PROWESS

Matthew Savoie is seventh in the AHL rookie scoring race with 42 points (16g-26a) in 52 games. He has six points (2g-4a) in five games against San Jose. His +17 is second among rookies.

CAM THE MAN

Cam Dineen picked up an assist on Wednesday to get to 32 points (5g-27a) in 50 games. Brad Hunt has the Condors team record for scoring by a d-man with 41 points in 2015-16.

WORKING OVERTIME

The Condors have gone past regulation 18 times this season. Only Toronto and Cleveland (19) have been to overtime more than Bakersfield. The Condors are 5-6 in overtime and 4-3 in shootouts.

PACIFIC OUTLOOK

Seven teams will once again make the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division. Currently, Bakersfield is two points back of seventh-place Tucson with a game in hand. The Roadrunners open a two-game series with Colorado tonight. The Condors are seven points back of sixth-place San Jose, with two games in hand. (Click here for the playoff primer)

SCOUTING SAN JOSE

San Jose is 4-3-3 in its last 10 games and shutout San Diego on Wednesday. Danill Gauschin and Colin White each had a goal and assist. Andrew Poturalski continues to lead the AHL in scoring with 65 points (27g-38a) in 55 games.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield is in San Jose tomorrow at 5 p.m. The Condors return home for three home games next week on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

