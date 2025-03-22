Penguins' Poulin, Wolves' Turcotte Each Suspended for One Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspensions:

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Sam Poulin has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a slew-footing incident in a game vs. Providence on Mar. 21.

Poulin will miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's game tonight (Mar. 22) vs. Hershey.

Chicago Wolves forward Yanick Turcotte has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Texas on Mar. 21.

Turcotte was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.21. He will miss Chicago's game Sunday (Mar. 23) vs. Texas.

