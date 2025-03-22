Sens Fall to Marlies 4-2 in Toronto

March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators battle the Toronto Marlies

(Belleville Senators, Credit: Toronto Marlies) Belleville Senators battle the Toronto Marlies(Belleville Senators, Credit: Toronto Marlies)

The Toronto Marlies held serve in the second game of a back-to-back with the Belleville Senators, taking down the visitors 4-2 in Toronto, a night after Belleville had taken a 3-2 decision at home.

The loss moves the Sens' record to 29-22-4-4 on the season and snaps the team's three-game win streak. However, a loss the same day by the Cleveland Monsters kept the Sens two points back of the final AHL North playoff spot, with a game in hand.

A tough start for the Sens culminated in the opening goal for Toronto just over a minute in, when a two-on-one rush allowed Logan Shaw to feather a pass across to Alex Steeves for a one-timer goal and a 1-0 lead.

But moments after a key cross-crease save by goaltender Malcolm Subban, a shot off the rush by Xavier Bourgault produced a rebound that Jorian Donovan hammered home to equalize the game 1-1 with less than three minutes gone in the game.

Toronto responded only a few shifts later, as Brandon Baddock grabbed the stick of a defending Djibril Touré to fend him off, drove to the net front, and stuffed a point blank shot in for a 2-1 lead.

After Cole Reinhardt was penalized late in the first with a charging major for contacting goalie Matt Murray behind the net, Toronto tallied with a minute left in the power play early in the second, with a backdoor tap-in by Alex Nylander making it 3-1.

Reinhardt would reply for the Sens late in the second, though, sniping his 12th of the season from the left circle off the rush, beating new Toronto goaltender Dennis Hildeby to draw the team back within 1.

Subban starred early in the third for the Sens, denying the Marlies on a cross-slot one-timer with a sprawling glove save, snagging the puck just before it would've crossed the goal line for one of the team's best saves of the campaign.

But with 1:09 left, the Marlies iced it with a rebound goal off the rush by Jacob Quillan to notch the 4-2 final score. The Sens will return home Sunday afternoon to cap off a busy weekend with a 3:00 PM puck drop against the Cleveland Monsters.

Fast Facts:

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni scored an assist to extend his point scoring streak to three games, with a goal and two assists

#11 Jorian Donovan tallied a point for the second straight game, and now has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last nine games

#13 Xavier Bourgault recorded two assists in his fourth multi-point game of the season; he now has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last four games

#30 Malcolm Subban stopped 27 of 31 Toronto shots

#38 Wyatte Wylie extended his point streak to four games with an assist; he now has two goals and four assists in that span

The Sens went 0 for 3 on the Lifestyle Home Products Power Play and 4 for 5 on the Viewtech Window and Door Penalty Kill

Highlights:

Media Availabilities:

Sound Bytes

Head Coach Dave Bell on the result:

"It's always a battle with these guys. Obviously, we had penalty trouble again, and you just can't play from behind, it's just too taxing on certain guys. Max Guenette was up over 28 minutes tonight; he's doing a great job, but it's tough for him to now find energy to play some offence, so we've got to stay out of the box."

Bell on Wyatte Wylie's continued contributions:

"He's stepped up. He's a great character guy, good in the room, and has great skill. So he's getting to show it now, and he's got some sneaky good offensive instincts, and now he's getting some points."

Upcoming Games:

Sunday, March 23, 2025 - Belleville Senators vs. Cleveland Monsters - 3:00 p.m. (CAA Arena) (Next Gen Game)

Wednesday, March 25, 2025 - Belleville Senators vs. Cleveland Monsters - 7:00 p.m. (CAA Arena)

Friday, March 28, 2025 - Belleville Senators vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms - 7:00 p.m. (CAA Arena)

Saturday, March 29, 2025 - Belleville Senators vs. Toronto Marlies - 7:00 p.m. (CAA Arena)

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all 2024-25 Belleville Sens home games are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.