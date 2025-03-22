AubÉ-Kubel Strikes in Overtime as Wolf Pack Down Adirmals 2-1

March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack won their third straight game on Saturday night, downing the Milwaukee Admirals 2-1 in overtime at the XL Center. This marks the club's second three-game winning streak of the season.

Nicolas Aubé-Kubel darted out of his own zone, through the neutral zone, and into the offensive zone before he fired a shot from the high-slot that beat Magnus Chrona through the five-hole 1:54 into the extra session. The goal was the veteran forward's first as a member of the Wolf Pack and his 15 th career game-winning goal in the AHL.

Each team had a power play in the opening period, but neither side was able to break the ice. Dylan Garand made 13 saves in the period to keep the Admirals off the board, while Chrona made eleven stops for the visitors.

The Wolf Pack outshot the Admirals 9-6 in the second period, but both Garand and Chrona were perfect again. Each team had two power plays in the middle stanza, but once again neither unit was able to break the ice.

Brandon Scanlin finally broke the ice 19 seconds into the third period, firing a shot from the left-wing point that beat a screen Chrona. The goal gives the defenseman points in back-to-back games (1 g, 1 a). Bryce McConnell-Barker and Blade Jenkins collected the assists on the goal, giving them both points in back-to-back contests.

The Admirals pushed hard in the final frame, outshooting the Wolf Pack 15-7. Finally, at 18:34, they evened the game with a six-on-five tally. Grigori Denisenko fired a shot from the right-wing circle that beat Garand for his 12 th goal of the season. It marked the second six-on-five goal for the Admirals against the Wolf Pack this season.

Aubé-Kubel saved the night for the Wolf Pack early in overtime, scoring on the only shot of the extra session to give the club a key second point.

The Wolf Pack hit the road for five straight games. The road trip begins on Wednesday night, as the Wolf Pack visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

