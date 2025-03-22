Utica Falls 9-7 to Baltimore in Final Road Game of the Season

March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Baltimore, MD - With only one win in their five games vs. Baltimore this season, Utica was unable to grab victory number two. The City climbed out to an early lead through Vini Dantas but was unable to hold on in the TU Arena as the Blast persevered for the 9-7 victory, improving to 13-7 on the season.

Utica continued the first period right where they left off from yesterday's game. Vini Dantas cut inside off the left and finished past Julian Rodriguez at the 3:13 mark to give City an early 1-0 lead. The lead was doubled just a minute later through Meny Silva. Ronaldinho Diniz found the forward with an incisive pass, and Silva calmly tucked the ball through the keeper's legs. However, just 24 seconds later, the Blast cut the lead down to one. Kevaughn Frater found Jesus Pacheco with a great pass for the midfielder's 12th goal of the season. Baltimore continued to get back into the game and was rewarded just under 13 minutes into the contest. Victor Parreiras unselfishly played the ball across to Chad Poarch, who slotted his chance home to tie the game at two apiece. Neither team could break the tie, and the quarter ended with a score of 2-2.

The Blast continued the second period like they ended the first. Wellington Bramusse finished off the Baltimore counterattack two minutes into the second quarter with his first goal of the game. Bramusse didn't waste any time getting his second. Following a deflection, the forward calmly finished the ball into the bottom right corner past Andrew Coughlin. It would be Coughlin who had the last laugh less than a minute later. The keeper fired home a rocket for his first goal in over five seasons. The score remained unchanged, with Utica still trailing 4-3 going into halftime.

Utica started the second half on the front foot. Babaro Shelier fired home the free kick following a layoff from Geo Alves just three minutes into the third period. Poarch answered right back just 20 seconds later, finishing off a Baltimore counter for his second goal of the game. After the Blast received a blue card, Utica took advantage of the power play soon after. Nilton de Andrade slotted home the free-kick routine to tie the game at five apiece. The joy for City was short-lived, with the Blast reclaiming the lead just three minutes later. Juan Pereira told De Andrade to hold his beer and scored a free kick of his own. The forward fired home a bullet for his fifth goal in three games. Baltimore extended its lead to two with just three seconds left in the quarter. Parreiras scored yet another free kick for Baltimore, making the score 7-5 going into the fourth quarter.

Baltimore continued its run into the fourth quarter. Jonatas Melo finished off the fast break between Coughlin's legs, extending the lead to three at the 1:40 mark. Just 17 seconds later, Utica got one back through Keaton Woods. The forward cut in from the left, and his shot was too powerful to keep out. Parreiras got a crucial insurance goal at the 9:52 mark with a clever ball roll and tidy finish into the left corner of the net. Utica kept pushing but was only able to get one more before the end of the match. Silva grabbed his second goal of the game with just 42 seconds left, but it was too little too late. The final buzzer sounded, and the scoreboard read 9-7 in favor of the home team.

Utica returns home to the Adirondack Bank Center for a two-game weekend stretch, starting on Friday, March 28, against the Kansas City Comets. City also hosts the Texas Outlaws on the 30th in their final game of the season. Tickets for both games can be purchased at uticacityfc.com/tickets.

