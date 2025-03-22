Preview: Phantoms vs. Bruins, Game #63

March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley Phantoms (31-24-7) vs. Providence Bruins (39-19-7)

PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Saturday, March 22, 2025 (7:05 p.m.) - Game #63

TODAY - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms continue their march for a third consecutive berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs as they conclude their five-game homestand at PPL Center against Providence Bruins on Phan-Con Night.

Lehigh Valley (31-24-7) has a Magic Number of 11 points with 110games remaining in the regular season. That number could potentially be trimmed all the way down to seven points tonight with a Lehigh Valley win combined with a Hartford regulation loss. The Phantoms have been thriving since January 1 with a record of 18-11-2 in 2025. Lehigh Valley is holding steady at fifth place in the Atlantic Division. The top six teams qualify for the playoffs.

Providence (39-19-7) cranked out an impressive 10-2 thumping of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last night to take sole possession of second place in the division. The Bruins have a Magic Number of 4 points and can clinch a playoff spot tonight but the Bruins have their sites set on a Top 2 finish which carries a first-round bye in the postseason.

Lehigh Valley's five-game homestand is the longest of the season. The Phantoms are 2-2-0 so far on the homestand.

LAST TIME - Coming off one of their best games of the season, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms were

unable to replicate the success as they fell 3-0 to the Syracuse Crunch on Friday night at PPL

Center. Conor Geekie (4th, 5th) led the visitors with a pair of goals. The Phantoms are now 2-2-0 on

their five-game homestand. The evening marked the fifth time this season the Phantoms have been blanked. It was just the second shutout for Lehigh Valley at home and was the first since October 19 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the second home game of the 2024-25 season.

MEDIA MATERIALS - Fans can browse rosters and Media Materials for upcoming games at the following link: https://www.phantomshockey.com/media-materials/

CONGRATS TO THE WILSONS - Phantoms captain Garrett Wilson missed Friday's game for the birth of his second son. Wes Wilson checked in at seven pounds and 17 inches. Congrats to Nikki and Garrett Wilson on their second baby boy!

PHANTASTIC - The Phantoms are 18-11-2 since January 1. Lehigh Valley is 19-1-1 when scoring four or more goals in a game. The Phantoms are 20-0-2 when holding their opponents to two goals or fewer.

- The Phantoms are 22-6-4 when scoring the first goal and are 17-3-1 when leading at the first intermission.

- Aleksei Kolosov had started four straight games in his return to the Phantoms before taking a breather in Friday's game. He has gone 3-1-0, 2.51, .898 since his return.

- Garrett Wilson has scored 2-3-5 in his last three games.

Zayde Wisdom has racked up 4-2-6 in the last six games.

Ethan Samson had a three-game point streak scoring 2-2-4 in the stretch after a pair of assists on Wednesday

Anthony Richard had a four-game point streak (1-3-4)

- The Phantoms now have eight players in double digits in goals including Jacob Gaucher (20), Olle Lycksell (17), Alexis Gendron (16), Anthony Richard (15), Rodrigo Abols (12), Samu Tuomaala (11) along with Garrett Wilson (10) and Zayde Wisdom (10). Knocking on the door to break into the club are Brendan Furry (9) and Ethan Samson (9).

BAD NEWS BRUINS - Providence (34-19-7) has been making a run up the Atlantic Division and moved into second place after a 10-2 rout at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.. The Bruins are in a three-team race with Charlotte and Wikes-Barre/Scranton for the second-place spot which carries a bye in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Providence has a Magic Number of four points to clinch and is hoping to officially punch its ticket tonight.

Georgii Merkulov (14-36-50) leads the team and is on a 4 game point streak (1-4-5). Former Philadelphia Flyer Tyler Pitlick has had a solid year for the AHL Bruins (17-21-38). Riley Tufte, a past Dallas Stars first round pick has found good form this season for Providence (18-16-34). Jeffrey Viel is coming off an excellent game at the Baby Pens scoring 2-2-4. Providence goaltender Michael DiPietro (22-8-6, 2.05, .927) has been lights out with the second-best goal against while rating tops in save percentage. The Bruins have a 2-1 record against Lehigh Valley this season. The Phantoms took an overtime victory in the most recent meeting between the teams on December 18 via Olle Lycksell's winning strike at PPL Center.

Scoring Leaders

Phantoms

x - Olle Lycksell 17-24-41

Jacob Gaucher 20-16-36

Anthony Richard 15-19-34

Samu Tuomaala 11-21-32

Zayde Wisdom 12-17-29

Bruins

Georgii Merkulov 14-36-50

x - Vinni Lettieri 20-28-48

x - Patrick Brown 16-28-44

Tyler Pitlick 17-21-38

Riley Tufte 18-16-34

Special Teams:

Lehigh Valley - PP 18.1%, 21st / PK 80.0%, 22nd / PP vs. PRO 1-8

Providence - PP 20.3%, 8th / PK 85.4%, 3rd / PP vs. LV 2-8

SEASON SERIES vs. Providence

11/22/24 Away L 3-0

11/23/24 Away L 2-1

12/18/24 Home W 4-3

COMING UP - The Phantoms hit the road on a three-game trip starting at the Belleville Senators on

Friday, March 28 (7:05).

UPCOMING

Saturday, March 22 (7:05) - Providence Bruins at Phantoms - First ever PHAN-CON! Costumed Characters. Fans can come dressed up as well. Photo Stations and lots of fun!

Friday, March 28 and Sunday, March 30 - NCAA Hockey Allentown Regional hosted by Penn State Nittany Lions

Friday, March 28 (7:00) - Phantoms at Belleville Senators

Saturday, March 29 (7:00) - Phantoms at Laval Rocket

Wednesday, April 2 (10:30 am) - Phantoms at Bridgeport Islanders

Friday, April 4 (7:05 pm) - Phantoms vs. Hershey Bears. Berks $1 Hot Dogs

Saturday, April 5 (7:05 pm) - Phantoms vs. Springfield Thunderbirds. Los Fantasmas!

