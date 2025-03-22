Comets Gain Point in Overtime Loss to Checkers
March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - On Saturday night against the same opponent they defeated on Wednesday, Utica battled Charlotte for the last time at home during the regular season. The Checkers, top affiliate of the Florida Panthers, spend the previous night in Rochester where they skated away with a victory. The Comets had a rare Friday off during the season and looked to use rest as an advantage against the Atlantic Division opponent. During the contest, the Comets held a two-goal advantage but were only able to gain a point in the standings as they were beaten in overtime by Charlotte in a 3-2 decision.
In the opening period, Austin Strand's wrister beat goalie Cooper Black at 2:03 to put Utica up 1-0 on his second goal of the season. The Comets extended their lead in the second period after Shane Bowers fired a puck that Black stopped but the rebound was left for John Gruden to score at 2:26 for his first as a Comet and the eighth of the season. Charlotte scored their first of the game when Ben Steeves beat goalie, Isaac Poulter on an odd man rush at 14:02. Utica still held a 2-1 lead.
During the third, Charlotte strikes on the man-advantage for a 2-2 game after a deflected puck by Oliver Okuliar at 4:06 beats Poulter. The game headed to overtime where defenseman Michael Benning won the contest on a one-timer at 3:59. Utica skated away with a point in the 3-2 loss.
The Comets on the road tomorrow against the Rochester Americans at 3:00 PM followed by another road game on Friday, March 28th at Syracuse. They return home on Saturday against the two-time defending Calder Cup Champions, the Hershey Bears on Saturday, March 29th at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.
