Islanders Take down Thunderbirds

March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Chris Terry became the 12th player in AHL history to reach 800 career points, and Adam Beckman potted two goals on Saturday night, leading the Bridgeport Islanders (14-40-4-3), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, to a 4-1 win against the Springfield Thunderbirds (30-26-2-4) at Total Mortgage Arena.

Terry achieved the milestone with one goal and one assist, including his 19th goal of the season early in the first period. He's recorded multiple points in five of the last eight games.

It was Beckman's first multi-goal game as a member of the Islanders and his 15th and 16th goals of the season overall. In six games with Bridgeport, Beckman has racked up five points (3g, 2a). Cam Thiesing also found the back of the net.

Henrik Tikkanen (6-16-3) made 21 saves on 22 shots, improving to 3-1-1 against Springfield this season.

Terry gave the Islanders an early 1-0 advantage, just 4:36 into the first period. Marshall Warren brought the puck through the left circle and fired a shot on net. Vadim Zherenko (10-15-3) blocked it and sent the rebound into the middle of the zone, where Terry blasted a one-timer into the back of the net from the right hash marks.

Springfield responded 3:45 later. After Travis Mitchell was sent to the box for hooking, Matthew Peca brought the puck into the Islanders' zone. He skated along the left boards and fired a shot that deflected off Nikita Alexandrov's stick and snuck behind Tikkanen for the power-play goal.

The Islanders recaptured the lead for good, thanks to two goals from Beckman in the second period. At 9:50, the Thunderbirds were called for too many men on the ice, which allowed Bridgeport to take a 2-1 advantage. Beckman retrieved the puck off the boards and sniped a shot from the left dot into the top corner of the cage for a power-play goal at 11:27.

Less than six minutes later at the 17:09 mark, Terry fed the puck to Brian Pinho on the left side of the Thunderbirds' zone. Pinho tested Zherenko with a quick shot that hit his right pad and slid out to Beckman, who launched it into the open net.

The Islanders added an insurance tally early into the third period to solidify the 4-1 final. Just 1:37 in, the Thunderbirds tried to clear the puck but it was intercepted by Thiesing, who backhanded a shot near the hash marks.

Bridgeport's power play went 1-for-3, while the penalty kill went 1-for-2. The Islanders led in shots 35-22 and ended the 10-game season series 4-4-1-1 against Springfield.

Next Time Out: The Islanders continue a three-game homestead tomorrow afternoon with a 3 p.m. puck drop against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The game can be heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network or seen live on AHLTV on FloHockey, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 2:45 p.m.

