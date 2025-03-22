G Talyn Boyko and D Ryan Siedem Report to Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Talyn Boyko to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack from the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers.

Additionally, Rangers Assistant General Manager and Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that defenseman Ryan Siedem has been recalled from loan to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Boyko, 22, has appeared in 31 games with the Oilers this season, posting a record of 19-7-5. The native of Drumheller, AB, has recorded a .915 save percentage, a 2.63 goals-against average, and two shutouts in his 31 appearances.

During his previous stint with the Wolf Pack, Boyko appeared in two games with the club, posting a record of 1-1-0. He made 32 saves in his first career AHL start on Dec. 31, 2024, against the Springfield Thunderbirds, collecting both his first career AHL shutout and victory.

He also recorded an assist, his first point in the AHL.

Boyko was selected in the fourth round, 112 th overall, by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Siedem, 24, has scored one assist in five appearances with the Wolf Pack this season. He recorded his first career AHL assist on Oct. 19, 2024, against the Bridgeport Islanders.

The native of Madison, NJ, has also recorded 18 points (3 g, 15 a) in 37 games with the Bison as a rookie. He ranks tenth overall on the team in scoring and third in scoring among defensemen.

