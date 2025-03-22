Wranglers Dominate Firebirds in 3-1 Win
March 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers beat the Coachella Valley Firebirds 3-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Friday night, with Ty Tullio, Martin Frk, and William Stromgren lighting the lamp for the home team.
The game started with a bang as Tullio, wearing the Wranglers' threads for the first time at home, opened the scoring.
The newcomer pounced on a rebound off the stick of Lucas Ciona and beat Firebirds goalie Nikke Kokko.
The middle frame saw Frk extend the lead with a dangle.
The veteran forward picked up a beautiful pass from Rory Kerins and danced around Kokko to make it 2-0.
In the third, the Firebirds responded with a goal from Mitchell Stephens, but Stromgren sealed the deal with an empty-netter.
Waltteri Ignatjew was exceptional between the pipes, turning aside 33 shots.
"It's a huge confidence boost," said Ignatjew, "we got revenge for last time."
"There were a lot of positives out there today," said Interim Head Coach Joe Cirella, "the guys really bought into what we were trying to do."
The Herd will look to carry that momentum into their second clash of the double header on Sunday, March 23, at 12 p.m.
