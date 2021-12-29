Icemen Agree to Terms with Forward Bauer Neudecker

Forward Bauer Neudecker with the Huntsville Havoc

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Bauer Neudecker.

Neudecker, 23, joins the Icemen after recording 22 points (13g, 8a) in 22 games played this season with the Huntsville Havoc of the Southern Professional Hockey League. Prior to beginning his professional career, the 5-8, 175-pound rookie forward played three seasons at the University of Alabama-Huntsville where he totaled 32 points (12g, 20a) from 2018-2021.

The St. Louis, Missouri resident, Neudecker, played two seasons in the USHL, logging 26 points in stints with the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Sioux City Musketeers.

The Icemen are back on home ice Wednesday against the South Carolina Stingrays as they go for their club-record ninth straight victory. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

