Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades: December 29, 2021

December 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (13-12-1-0) take on the Florida Everblades (14-7-2-3) tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. The Solar Bears are 1-2-0-0 against Florida this season, after falling 5-0 at home on Sunday evening.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Brad Barone is expected to make the start tonight for Orlando, his first appearance since Dec. 11 at Jacksonville. The goaltender missed the last four games on the Commissioner's Exempt List, but currently leads the ECHL with a .937 save percentage.

With the loan of Michael Brodzinski to the Hartford Wolf Pack earlier this morning, Fabrizio Ricci and Braydon Barker remain the only players to suit up in every game this season for the Solar Bears. Ricci now holds the active ironman streak for the Solar Bears at 27 games dating back to June 5 vs. Florida.

Luke Boka has three goals in his last four games.

Luke McInnis is expected to return to the lineup tonight for the first time since sustaining an injury on Dec. 17 at Allen that subsequently kept him on the team's reserve list. Prior to being sidelined, the second-year pro had five points over his last 10 games.

The Everblades have had three skaters recalled to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League, with Xavier Bouchard, Robert Carpenter and Jake McLaughlin heading up to the Admirals, while goaltender Tomas Vomacka has been reassigned to Nashville.

