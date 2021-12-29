Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades: December 29, 2021
December 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (13-12-1-0) take on the Florida Everblades (14-7-2-3) tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. The Solar Bears are 1-2-0-0 against Florida this season, after falling 5-0 at home on Sunday evening.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Brad Barone is expected to make the start tonight for Orlando, his first appearance since Dec. 11 at Jacksonville. The goaltender missed the last four games on the Commissioner's Exempt List, but currently leads the ECHL with a .937 save percentage.
With the loan of Michael Brodzinski to the Hartford Wolf Pack earlier this morning, Fabrizio Ricci and Braydon Barker remain the only players to suit up in every game this season for the Solar Bears. Ricci now holds the active ironman streak for the Solar Bears at 27 games dating back to June 5 vs. Florida.
Luke Boka has three goals in his last four games.
Luke McInnis is expected to return to the lineup tonight for the first time since sustaining an injury on Dec. 17 at Allen that subsequently kept him on the team's reserve list. Prior to being sidelined, the second-year pro had five points over his last 10 games.
The Everblades have had three skaters recalled to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League, with Xavier Bouchard, Robert Carpenter and Jake McLaughlin heading up to the Admirals, while goaltender Tomas Vomacka has been reassigned to Nashville.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 29, 2021
- Four Everblades Recalled, Two New Players Signed - Florida Everblades
- Steelheads Sign Forward Nick DeVito - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - December 29 - ECHL
- Crinella Loaned to AHL Springfield; Buitenhuis to Bakersfield - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades: December 29, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day Preview: Allen at Wichita, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Royals Sign Goaltender Cote-Cazenave to SPC - Reading Royals
- Luchuk, Brodzinski Loaned to Hartford Wolf Pack - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Return Home for First Time in over One Month vs. Adirondack - Reading Royals
- Icemen Announce Game Schedule Changes & Make-Up Date - Jacksonville Icemen
- Schedule Changes Announced - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: Second Game of Rapid City Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, December 29, 2021 - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL, Thunder Announce Make-Up Dates for Three Postponed Home Games - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Notes: vs Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Eric Wellwood Named ECHL All-Star Coach - Newfoundland Growlers
- Dan Watson Named Coach for ECHL All-Star Classic - Toledo Walleye
- Newfoundland's Wellwood, Toledo's Watson Named Coaches for 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Grizz Sign Stewart, Metcalf Loaned to Lehigh Valley - Utah Grizzlies
- Icemen Agree to Terms with Forward Bauer Neudecker - Jacksonville Icemen
- Glads Bring in Murdaca - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Preview: Everblades to Host Solar Bears Tonight - Florida Everblades
- South Carolina Inks Goaltender Flodell - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.