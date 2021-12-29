Crinella Loaned to AHL Springfield; Buitenhuis to Bakersfield

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Peter Crinella has been loaned to the Springfield Thunderbirds while goaltender Evan Buitenhuis (BITE-en-hise) has been loaned to Bakersfield.

Crinella, 25, is having a terrific start to the season. He leads the team with 13 goals and tied for the team-lead with 24 points. Crinella attended training camp with the Thunderbirds this past October.

A native of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, the third-year forward is nearing a few new personal milestones. He needs seven tallies to set a new career-high in goals (19), five helpers to set a new career-high in assists (15) and nine points to set a new career-high in points (32).

Buitenhuis, 28, heads to the AHL for the first time this season. The Burlington, Ontario native leads the ECHL in minutes played (1,336), first in saves (723) and tied for first in shootout wins with two. Earlier this year, he set a new franchise record for most consecutive starts (16 games).

Last year, he had a fantastic season where he was named to the 2020-21 All-ECHL Second Team. Buitenhuis led the league in goals-against (2.29) and save percentage (.931). He finished with a 16-6-0-4 record in 27 combined games between Wichita, Utah and Florida. He was acquired in a trade on March 23 from the Florida Everblades.

Wichita closes a three-game home stretch tonight at 7:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans.

