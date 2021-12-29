Indy Falls to Norfolk in Shootout

December 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Playing the second half of back to back games, the Indy Fuel hosted the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday night. After finishing tied 2-2, the Fuel and Admirals went to a sudden death overtime and shootout before Norfolk earned the 3-2 win.

Tasked with an early 5-on-3 penalty kill, Fuel goaltender Mitch Gillam weathered a Norfolk storm to keep both teams scoreless. Both teams would trade chances on the man advantage throughout the first period until Norfolk took the lead thanks to a wrap-around goal from Chase Lang.

After Norfolk outshot the Fuel 6-3 to start the second period, Indy would be the first team to get on the board when Griff Jeszka jumped on a loose puck and fired it over Norfolk goaltender Dylan Wells. Forcing a turnover while on the penalty kill, Seamus Malone gave Indy the lead when he put a shot through the five hole of Wells. Indy would hold on for the remainder of the period, sending them into the locker room with a 2-1 lead.

The Admirals would be the first team to get on the board when Alex Tonge capitalized on a Fuel turnover and tucked the loose puck into the back of the Indy net, tying the game at two goals apiece. Throughout the remainder of the period, both teams would trade chances, including a four-minute power play for Indy but nobody would be able to score, sending the game to overtime.

Throughout the seven minute overtime period, neither team would be able to score, sending the game to a three-man shootout. Indy would miss both of their chances and Norfolk scored both of theirs, earning them the 3-2 win on Wednesday night.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.