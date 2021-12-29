Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, December 29, 2021

South Carolina Stingrsys at Jacksonville Icemen

Wednesday, December 29 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Tonight's Game: The Icemen will put their club-record eight-game win streak on the line once again as they play host to the South Carolina Stingrays. The Icemen have currently hold the top spot in the entire ECHL heading into tonight's action. The Icemen are facing a very hungry Stingrays squad that has lost seven straight games.

The Icemen were hit with a flurry of call-ups early in the week. Forwards Jake Elmer, Ara Nazarian, Vladislav Mikhalchuk, defensemen Zachary Berzolla and Brandon Fortunato along with goaltender Francois Brassard all earned AHL call-ups. As a result, the Icemen have added a pair of forwards in Nick Ford and Bauer Neudecker and goaltender Justin Kapelmaster. The Icemen were not the only team hit with a rash of call-ups, the Stingrays lost goaltender Ryan Bednard and blue liner Macoy Erkamps to AHL Hershey.

Series History: The Icemen lead the season series 4-1-0-1, while also leading the All-Time series by a slim margin of 24-21-0-3.

About the Icemen: The Icemen have won their last five homes games and are 14-2-0 in their last 16 games. The Icemen have scored 31 goals in their last seven games and have allowed just nine goals in their last six games....Craig Martin is currently riding an 8-game points streak and has 11 points (5g, 6a) during this stretch. In addition, Martin and has totaled 19 points in the last 11 contests.

About the Stingrays: Captain Andrew Cherniwchan leads the Stingrays against the Icemen with four goals and six points...While the Stingrays have not posted any points in the standings in their last seven games, in the 11 games the Rays have picked up points, they have only been outscored in the first period once. Getting off to a good started has benefitted South Carolina this season, as the Rays have outscored their opponents 17-6 in the first period of their games with points.

Upcoming Home Games

Tonight! - Fans can enjoy $2 Beer & Wine throughout the night!

Saturday, January 1, vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m. - Marvel Night is back for a second game! The Icemen will wear the special Iron Man Jerseys with customized Iron Man Gloves that will be auctioned on the Icemen team App.

**2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, January 17, Icemen vs. ECHL All-Stars! Fan Fest set for Sunday, January 16. Visit www.jaxicemen.com for more information!

