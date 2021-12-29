Stingrays Fall to Icemen on the Road
December 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Six different goal scorers led the Jacksonville Icemen (18-8-0-1) to their ninth straight victory in a 6-2 win over the South Carolina Stingrays (9-14-2-0) on Wednesday night. The matchup was the fourth straight between the teams and first at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in over a month.
The Icemen broke the game open early on a goal from Travis Howe only 2:47 into the opening frame. Howe swatted a tipped pass from Luke Lynch through the five hole of Stingrays netminder Cédrick Andrée for his first of the season.
Derek Lodermeier doubled the lead midway through the first period, firing a shot from the top of the right circle to beat Andrée over the right shoulder for his sixth of the year.
Jacksonville's leading goal-scorer, Craig Martin, added on with his 12th goal of the season on an early power play in the second period. Martin wound up and unleashed a missile from the blue line that banked off the body of a Stingrays defender and in for the 3-0 lead.
South Carolina would get one back 19 seconds later as Dominick Sacco sniped his fourth of the season. A misplay from the Jacksonville defense left Sacco alone inside the right circle where he positioned himself for a wrist shot up and over the right shoulder of Charles Williams, cutting the deficit back to one.
In his ECHL debut, newcomer Bauer Neudecker tallied his first professional goal before the second period expired. Neudecker found himself behind the defense after an excellent feed from Jacob Panetta and popped the puck top shelf to regain the three-goal advantage for Jacksonville.
Carter Cowlthorp saw a perfect opportunity and capitalized on it, cutting the deficit back to two. A defensive miscue allowed Cowlthorp to race to the puck and maneuver his way to the bottom of the left circle, firing one through the five hole for his sixth goal of the year at the 9:14 mark of the third period.
Abbott Girduckis picked up his lone goal of the night to go along with two assists only a minute and a half later, collecting a lose puck, splitting the defenders and scoring from a tight angle for the three-goal lead.
With the South Carolina goaltender pulled late in the third period, Ben Hawerchuk forced an offensive turnover and skated solo toward the empty net for his sixth tuck of the season.
Andrée made 15 saves while Williams stopped 16 shots in the lowest combined shooting performance of the season for the Stingrays.
The Stingrays return to action on New Year's Eve with a noon game as the team travels to Orlando for the first time this season to take on the Solar Bears.
Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 29, 2021
- Early Oilers Lead Too Much for Landers - Iowa Heartlanders
- Admirals Win Shootout Thriller, Snap Losing Streak - Norfolk Admirals
- Stingrays Fall to Icemen on the Road - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones Hop over Swamp Rabbits in Front of 8,000+ - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Sadowy Tallies Hat Trick as Oilers Overpower Heartlanders - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones Speed Past Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Pendenza Scores Twice in Loss to Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Royals Score Four Unanswered, Beat Adirondack, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Indy Falls to Norfolk in Shootout - Indy Fuel
- Ethan Prow Becomes 66th Former Nailer to Reach NHL - Wheeling Nailers
- Kile Scores Four in Season Debut as Mariners Win Wild One - Maine Mariners
- Mariners Outlast Railers in Offensive Battle - Worcester Railers HC
- Four Everblades Recalled, Two New Players Signed - Florida Everblades
- Steelheads Sign Forward Nick DeVito - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - December 29 - ECHL
- Crinella Loaned to AHL Springfield; Buitenhuis to Bakersfield - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades: December 29, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day Preview: Allen at Wichita, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Royals Sign Goaltender Cote-Cazenave to SPC - Reading Royals
- Luchuk, Brodzinski Loaned to Hartford Wolf Pack - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Return Home for First Time in over One Month vs. Adirondack - Reading Royals
- Icemen Announce Game Schedule Changes & Make-Up Date - Jacksonville Icemen
- Schedule Changes Announced - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: Second Game of Rapid City Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, December 29, 2021 - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL, Thunder Announce Make-Up Dates for Three Postponed Home Games - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Notes: vs Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Eric Wellwood Named ECHL All-Star Coach - Newfoundland Growlers
- Dan Watson Named Coach for ECHL All-Star Classic - Toledo Walleye
- Newfoundland's Wellwood, Toledo's Watson Named Coaches for 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Grizz Sign Stewart, Metcalf Loaned to Lehigh Valley - Utah Grizzlies
- Icemen Agree to Terms with Forward Bauer Neudecker - Jacksonville Icemen
- Glads Bring in Murdaca - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Preview: Everblades to Host Solar Bears Tonight - Florida Everblades
- South Carolina Inks Goaltender Flodell - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Stingrays Fall to Icemen on the Road
- South Carolina Inks Goaltender Flodell
- Stingrays Sign 31-Year-Old Defenseman Smutek
- Stingrays Weekly Report - December 27, 2021
- Bednard and Erkamps Recalled to Hershey