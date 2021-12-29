Sadowy Tallies Hat Trick as Oilers Overpower Heartlanders

CORALVILLE, IA - The Oilers defeated the Iowa Heartlanders 5-2 in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs on Wednesday night.

Dylan Sadowy kicked off the scoring on the second shot of the game, hammering a rebound home 53 seconds in. Adam Pleskach closed out the period 2-0 in Tulsa's favor, finishing a wraparound with 1:44 left in the frame.

Jack Billings cut the Oilers lead to one 3:49 into the middle frame, tipping a point shot past Daniel Mannella on the power play. Mike McKee scored his first of the season at the 7:42 mark of the period, giving the Oilers' a 3-1 lead. Sadowy tallied his second of the night with 5:54 left in the period to put Tulsa up by three.

Bryce Misley scored on a short-handed breakaway 9:18 into the final period, putting the score 4-2 in Tulsa's favor. Sadowy capped off his hat trick with a long-range, empty-net goal with 3:05 left, closing the score at 5-2.

The Oilers head north to Kalamazoo, MI, battling the Wings on New Year's Eve at 7:00 p.m.

