Royals Sign Goaltender Cote-Cazenave to SPC
December 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Wednesday the signing of goaltender Tristan Cote-Cazenave to a standard player contract.
Cote-Cazenave, 22, is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound netminder who has never played professional hockey. In four games with the University of Quebec-Trois-Rivieres in USports, the Canadian equivalent of the NCAA, he recorded a 2-2-0 record with a .906 save percentage.
Previously, he played parts of four seasons in the QMJHL for the Victoriaville Tigres and Quebec Remparts. His best season came in 2018-19, when he went 20-15-3 with a .920 save percentage and five shutouts. The Tigres lost to the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in the second round of the President's Cup Playoffs, and the Huskies went on to win both the President's Cup and the Memorial Cup as the best major junior hockey team in Canada that season.
In 153 QMJHL appearances, he recorded a 72-52-17 record, .902 save percentage and a 2.99 goals-against average. He was named to the QMJHL Second All-Star Team in 2019.
Royals defenseman Dominic Cormier played with Cote-Cazenave from 2017 to 2019 with Victoriaville.
