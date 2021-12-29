Glads Bring in Murdaca

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Wednesday that the team signed goaltender Joe Murdaca to a Standard Player Contract.

Murdaca, 23, has played two ECHL games this season for two different clubs. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound netminder has seen action with both the Cincinnati Cyclones and the Wheeling Nailers during the 2021-22 slate. Through two appearances, Murdaca has posted a 1-1-0-0 record with a 4.02 goals-against average and an .857 save percentage.

Murdaca was originally signed by Wheeling prior to the start of the season before being released on Oct. 26. He was then signed by Cincinnati on Nov. 12 and appeared in one game with the Cyclones. Murdaca also held a spot on the rosters of both the Kalamazoo Wings and the Kansas City Mavericks without appearing in a game.

Since turning pro in the 2019-20 season, Murdaca has primarily seen action in the Southern Professional Hockey League. In seven career ECHL games, the Canadian has tabbed a 2-2-3-0 record with a 3.74 goals-against average and an .872 save percentage.

The signing comes after goaltender Tyler Parks was recalled to the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League on Monday.

The Gladiators welcome the Florida Everblades (14-7-2-3) to Gas South Arena and the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice for a three-game stretch that begins on Dec. 31 at 7:30 PM.

