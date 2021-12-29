Royals Return Home for First Time in over One Month vs. Adirondack

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Adirondack Thunder Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena in Reading, Pa.

Dylan Coyle on The Lion's Roar for Dec. 29

Reading has not played since Friday, Dec. 10 at Adirondack due to ECHL Health and Safety Protocol postponements affecting its scheduled games against Adirondack on Dec. 11 and Worcester on Dec. 17, 18, 19 and 27. The Royals lost, 4-1, against Adirondack that night.

The last time Reading played at home was Sunday, Nov. 21 against Norfolk. The Royals won, 3-1, with goals coming from Jared Brandt and Jacob Pritchard. Hayden Hawkey started in goal and saved 23 of 24 shots in his Royals debut.

Reading currently sits fourth in the North Division after remaining stagnant for multiple weeks with an 8-6-4-1 record for 21 points, 2 behind the third-place Thunder.

On Tuesday, the Royals completed the deal from Sept. 22 that sent Patrick McNally's rights to Reading in exchange for future considerations. Long-time Royals defenseman David Drake was sent to Wheeling. Drake had spent his entire professional career within the Flyers' organization after being drafted by them 192nd overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. In 136 ECHL games, all with Reading, he scored twice and added 22 assists.

UPCOMING GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 29 vs. Adirondack (7:00 p.m.) - It's 610 Night at the Royals! Enjoy $1 PBR Drafts and $6.10 green zone tickets. The first 1,000 fans receive an ornament giveaway!

Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Worcester (3:00 p.m.) - Celebrate New Year's Eve with the Royals! The first 1,000 fans receive a free champagne glass giveaway as well as $1 Sparkling Cider drinks! Kids get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket! Enjoy a Postgame Skate presented by T-Mobile.

