Admirals Win Shootout Thriller, Snap Losing Streak

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, defeated the Indy Fuel 3-2 in a penalty shootout on Wednesday night.

The game was a strong showing of physicality and intensity from both sides, with numerous big hits and 17 total penalties issued.

The Admirals got on the scoreboard first on a goal from Chase Lang with 1:38 remaining in the first period. Lang had missed the previous two games while recovering from an injury sustained in the December 17th matchup against Wheeling.

The Fuel would tie the game up at one, just over halfway through the second period on a goal from Griff Jeszka. Indy would add another goal just a few minutes later, scoring a short-handed goal from Seamus Malone.

Entering the final period down one goal, the Admirals needed a shift in momentum. A Keoni Texeria tripping penalty with 17:34 remaining in the period would be just the boost the Admirals needed. Only five seconds into the power play, Alex Tonge would score to tie the game at two.

Despite multiple opportunities and power plays for both sides, neither team was able to score, causing the game to go to overtime.

With neither team scoring in the sudden death overtime, the game would be decided by a shootout.

Jan Mandat was the first skater for the Fuel in the shootout and was denied by Dylan Wells. Matt Carey was the first shooter for the Admirals and was able to put the puck in the back of the net to go up 1-0 in the shootout.

Former Admiral, Darien Craighead was the next shooter for the Fuel, also being turned away by Wells.

With the game on the line, Colton Heffley (acquired from the Fuel on December 14th) placed the puck in the top right corner of the goal to get the win for the Admirals.

Wells was phenomenal tonight, with 40 saves on 42 total shots. Wells made numerous clutch saves down the stretch to keep the Admirals in the game and help them come away victorious.

With the victory, the Admirals snap their previous seven-game losing streak and improve to 11-15-0-1 on the season. Norfolk has had three games go to a shootout so far this season, and has won two of those games. The Admirals are back in action on New Years Eve when they travel to take on the Wheeling Nailers for a two game series.

