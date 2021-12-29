Grizz Sign Stewart, Metcalf Loaned to Lehigh Valley

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed goaltender Hayden Stewart, who comes over from the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls. In a separate transaction goaltender Garrett Metcalf was loaned to the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Stewart joins the Grizzlies as he comes over from the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls. In 12 games this season Stewart has a 2-8-1 record with a .886 Save % and a 3.94 GAA. Stewart has ECHL experience with Cincinnati, Orlando and Fort Wayne. In addition to playing with Birmingham for 30 games over a 2 year stretch he also has SPHL time with Knoxville and Macon. Stewart played his college hockey at Cornell University and was there for 4 seasons from 2014-2018. Stewart has good size at 6'3" and 188 pounds. In 78 career SPHL games Stewart has a 30-33-4 record with a 3.23 GAA and a .901 save percentage.

For Salt Lake City native Garrett Metcalf it's his first AHL call-up. In 5 games with Utah this season Metcalf has a 2-2-1 record with a .932 save percentage and a 1.84 goals against average. Metcalf has appeared in 14 games with Utah over the last 2 seasons and has a 6-6-1 record with a 2.15 GAA and a .921 save percentage. Garrett was a 6th round draft pick (179th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks in 2015.

The Grizzlies are playing their 2nd game of a 4 game series in Rapid City on December 29th. Utah has won 6 of their last 7 games and the 35 standings points are the most in the Mountain Division. Face-off is at 7:05 pm and can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr. Next homestand for the Grizzlies is January 14-15, 17 vs Idaho and January 21-23 vs Allen. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

