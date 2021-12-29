Game Preview: Everblades to Host Solar Bears Tonight

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will play their final home game of 2021 as the Orlando Solar Bears visit The Swamp on Wednesday, December 29 at 7:30 pm. Florida looks to keep the momentum from Sunday night's 5-0 win over Orlando in Orlando riding into the final game of 2021.

HOW ABOUT 2,000?: With Sunday's 5-0 victory over Orlando, the Florida Everblades registered the franchise's 1,000th all-time victory. Dating back to the beginning in 1998, over 24 seasons, the Everblades have compiled a 1,000-495-54-113 all-time record (.652). Victory number one came in the organization's second game, a 5-3 triumph over the host Charlotte Checkers on October 17, 1998.

LAST TIME OUT: The Everblades returned to action Sunday night in Orlando after an eight-day layoff and picked up just where they left off with a dominating 5-0 win. Five different Everblades scored goals, as Nathan Perkovich, Jake McLaughlin and Bobo Carpenter registered first-period tallies and Kyle Neuber and John McCarron lit the lamp in the third period. McCarron's goal was his 150th in an Everblade sweater, including playoff games. In between the pipes, Tomas Vomacka posted 25 saves and earned his first professional shutout.

BLADES AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS: Blake Winiecki continues to ranks towards the top of the ECHL offensive leaders, as his 32 points ranks tied second, one behind the leader, and his 14 goals are tied for third place. Alex Aleardi is right behind Winiecki in fifth place with 13 goals. Among ECHL rookies, Jake Jaremko is tied for fifth place with 19 points, while he is tied for the rookie lead with six power-play assists and ranks second among newcomers with eight points.

EIGHT STRAIGHT FOR THE CAPTAIN: John McCarron made it eight straight games with at least one point on Sunday, as he knocked home the Blades' fifth and final goal of the evening. The marker was McCarron's 150th in an Everblade seater, including playoffs. The sizzling Captain Everblade has tallied at least one point in each of the eight games he has played this month. Over those eight games, McCarron has collected nine points on three goals and six assists.

SEVEN IN A ROW FOR JAREMKO: Jake Jaremko picked up an assist Sunday night to extend his point streak to seven straight games. Over the past seven games, Jaremko has collected nine points on three goals and six assists.

SIX PACK FOR McDONALD: With a first-period assist on Sunday, Kody McDonald stretched his point-scoring streak to six straight games. During that run, McDonald has scored a pair of goals and added four assists.

THE CAPTAIN IS HOT: In addition to collecting nine points on three goals and six assists in eight December games, Captain John McCarron continues his assault on the Everblades record book. With 354 career points in an Everblades sweater, including playoffs. Captain John McCarron is now just 11 points shy of Reggie Berg's franchise record of 365. In regular-season games, McCarron's 308 career points ranks third, two out of second place (310, Tom Buckley) and 11 short of the franchise mark (319, Reggie Berg). In the goals and assists category, with 132 regular-season goals and 176 regular-season assists, McCarron is one goal away from second place all-time in regular-season goals. Additionally, with 150 career goals in all games including playoffs, McCarron is now tied for second place all-time in that category and just 14 shy of the all-time mark (Reggie Berg, 164).

EYE ON THE COACH: Everblades veteran head coach Brad Ralph is two wins away from his 500th win as a head coach. In his 12th season as a head coach, Ralph sports a 498-213-69 (.683) career record. Breaking it down, Ralph sports a 450-193-65 (.681) mark in the pro ranks, a 379-159-58 (.685) ledger in the ECHL, and a 247-95-38 (.700) mark with the Blades, just three wins shy of 250 in Southwest Florida.

NEXT UP FOR THE BLADES: Following Wednesday's tilt, the Blades will head up I-75 for a three-game set against the Atlanta Gladiators in Gas South Arena. The rivals will matchup Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm. before closing out the series Sunday afternoon at 3:00 pm.

WHO: Everblades vs. Orlando Solar Bears

WHERE: Hertz Arena (Estero, Fla.)

WHEN: Wednesday, December 29 at 7:30 pm

TICKETS: Purchase tickets for Wednesday's game and all future Everblades games HERE.

PROMOTION: Every Wednesday home game at The Swamp features some awesome Hump Day deals, including $3 John Morrell hot dogs and Bud Lights. Also, college students can show a valid student ID at the box office to purchase their student ticket for only $5. Students can also purchase tickets online HERE.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

