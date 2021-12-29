South Carolina Inks Goaltender Flodell

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with goaltender Logan Flodell out of Acadia University in USports prior to Wednesday night's contest.

The 24-year-old native of Regina, Sask. joins the Stingrays following four years of collegiate hockey at Acadia University in Canada. In 62 appearances, the netminder recorded a .906 save percentage to go along with his 3.12 goals against average. During the 2019-20 campaign, Flodell's performance earned him a spot on the USports All-Canadian Second Team and AUS Most Valuable Player, as well as honors on the AUS First All-Star Team.

Prior to his collegiate hockey career, the 6-foot, 180-pound netminder spent five years in the WHL, posting a 2.92 goals against average and 0.908 save percentage in 161 appearances between Seattle, Saskatoon, Swift Current, and Lethbridge. He was named a 2017 WHL East Second Team All-Star and 2018 WHL East First Team All-Star. Flodell also played 14 games between the pipes in the SJHL with the Nipawin Hawks.

The Stingrays return to action tonight as the team heads to Jacksonville, Fla. to take on the Icemen at 7:00 p.m.

