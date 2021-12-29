Johnson Scores Twice in Loss to Allen

WICHITA, Kansas - Wichita played its final home game of 2021 on Wednesday night, falling 5-3 to the Allen Americans at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Carter Johnson led the way for the Thunder with two goals while Dalton Skelly added two helpers.

Johnson scored back-to-back goals in the first four minutes of the contest to push Wichita to a 2-0 lead. His first came at 1:55 as he redirected a shot from the blueline just four seconds into a power play to make it 1-0. His second came at 3:58 when he batted a puck out of the air near the right post and beat Antoine Bibeau to make it 2-0.

Allen scored the next five to jump out to a 5-2 advantage. Brandon Troock made it 2-1 at 5:04 with assists to Ben Carroll and Chad Butcher. Jack Combs tied the game at 9:34 as he received a beautiful pass from Troock off the rush and recorded his seventh of the year. Jared Bethune scored at 16:31 to give Allen the lead for good. He slipped past a Thunder defenseman up the right wing and beat Jake Theut for his third of the season.

Troock tallied his second of the night at 18:39 of the second period. He caught a pass from Combs at the right faceoff dot and fired a shot that appeared to be redirected over Theut.

In the third, Troock tallied his hat trick goal at 3:39 as he beat Theut to the short side for his sixth of the year and a 5-2 lead. Logan Fredericks cut the lead back to two at 7:27 as he made a great move through the slot, got a feed back from Brayden Watts and beat Bibeau.

The Thunder had a late power play and pulled Theut to make it a six-on-four situation, but failed to get another past Bibeau.

The two teams combined for 60 penalty minutes. Johnson netted his first two-goal game of his career. Fredericks notched his fifth of the season and led the team with six shots on net.

Wichita begins a five-game stretch against Kansas City on Friday night to close out 2021 starting at 7:05 p.m.

