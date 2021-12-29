Early Oilers Lead Too Much for Landers

December 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, IA - The Iowa Heartlanders suffered a 5-2 defeat to the Tulsa Oilers Wednesday at Xtream Arena. Dylan Sadowy delivered a hat trick for the Oilers. Rookies Jack Billings and Bryce Misley scored the Heartlanders' goals, but Daniel Mannella stopped 25 shots in victory. Tulsa scored twice in the first period and never trailed.

Billings was credited with the first Iowa goal, a power-play marker, after deflecting a Carter Shinkaruk shot. Billings has scored in three straight games. Misley scored a short-handed, breakaway goal for his sixth of the year.

Tulsa bookended the first period with a pair of goals from Sadowy and Adam Pleskach. Sadowy scored less than a minute into the game, grabbing a rebound in the left circle and burying his 12th of the year. Pleskach earned his second goal of the season on a toe drag around the right post to make the score 2-0.

The Oilers also scored twice in the second period. The eventual game-winning goal came at 7:42 of the second off the stick of Mike McKee. Sadowy's second score of the game came on the power play with just under six minutes left in the middle frame. Sadowy's third came on an empty net.

Jack Berry saved 16 (L, 3 GA) and was replaced halfway through the game by Corbin Kaczperski (18 saves on 19 shots).

The Heartlanders visit Fort Wayne on Fri., Dec. 31 at 7:00 p.m. and Indy on Sun., Jan. 2 at 2:00 p.m. All Heartlanders games can be streamed through iowaheartlanders.com/listenlive and on Flohockey.tv.

Upcoming Home Games

Friday, January 14th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kansas City: Hockey is for Everyone Night

Wednesday, January 26th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Indy - Sports Career Fair / College Night

Friday, January 28th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Boy Scouts Night

Saturday, January 29th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Marvel © theme night

The Heartlanders Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.