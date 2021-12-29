Icemen Announce Game Schedule Changes & Make-Up Date

December 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today changes to the team's regular season game schedule, as well as a make-up date for Tuesday's (Dec. 28) postponed game with Atlanta,

The Icemen and Gladiators will essentially swap home weekends:

The Icemen's originally scheduled home games set for April 8 & 9 against Atlanta will now be played on March 18 & 19 at Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Icemen's originally scheduled road games at Atlanta on March 18 & 19 will now be played at Atlanta on April 8 & 9 at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

The reason for the game changes is due to an arena scheduling conflict.

In addition, the Icemen's postponed game against Atlanta, originally set for Tuesday, December 28, will now be played on Sunday, March 20 at 3:00 p.m.

Fans who purchased a ticket for the December 28 game may use that ticket for the March 20 game. Fans may also exchange their December 28 ticket(s) to use for another 2021-22 regular season game by contacting the Icemen office at 904-602-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.