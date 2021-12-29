Schedule Changes Announced
December 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Wednesday that the dates of two home games and three road games against the Jacksonville Icemen have changed.
The road game scheduled for Dec. 28 in Jacksonville that was postponed has been rescheduled to Sunday, Mar. 20 at 3:00 PM in Jacksonville.
The home games scheduled for Mar. 18 and Mar. 19 in Atlanta have been rescheduled to Friday, Apr. 8 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, Apr. 9 at 7:30 PM in Atlanta.
The road games scheduled for Apr. 8 and Apr. 9 in Jacksonville have been rescheduled to Friday, Mar. 18 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, Mar. 19 at 7:00 PM in Jacksonville.
The Gladiators welcome the Florida Everblades (14-7-2-3) to Gas South Arena and the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice for a three-game stretch that begins on Dec. 31 at 7:30 PM.
