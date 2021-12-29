Cyclones Speed Past Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday Night

CINCINNATI, O.H. - Three first period goals were too much for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to overcome as the Cincinnati Cyclones pulled away for a 6-1 victory at Heritage Bank Center on Wednesday night.

The Cyclones jumped out to an early lead with a Justin Vaive at the 2:16 mark of the first period. Less than a minute later, former Swamp Rabbit Lincoln Griffin scored the Cyclones' second goal at 3:14. Just 14 seconds after Griffin's goal, the Cyclones took a 3-0 lead with a Gino Esteves goal from atop the Greenville crease. The Swamp Rabbits, following a Cyclones penalty, cut the deficit to a pair of goals with Liam Pecararo power-play strike for his 10th of the season.

In the second, Cincinnati regained a three-goal advantage with Matt McLeod's eight of the season just 36 seconds into the period.

The third period saw Cincinnati's Jesse Schultz score just 30 seconds into the from for a 5-1 score line before Vaive added his second goal of the game to secure a 6-1 victory over the Swamp Rabbits at 4:22.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 9-11-3-1 while the Cyclones improve to 16-11-1-0 on the season.

Greenville remains in Cincinnati on New Year's Eve for a 6:00 p.m. game against the Cyclones before returning home on New Year's Day for a 7:05 p.m. meeting with the Orlando Solar Bears.

