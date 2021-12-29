Pendenza Scores Twice in Loss to Orlando

December 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The final home game of the 2021 calendar year did not go the way of the Everblades (14-8-2-3) as the club dropped a 4-3 final score to the Orlando Solar Bears (14-12-1-0) on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.

Orlando's Luke Boka was called with a high stick to start the game, and the Everblades made them pay with a Joe Pendenza strike along the goal line. Assists went to Nathan Perkovich and Ben Masella at 1:21 of the first period. Hunter Fejes woke up the Solar Bears bench by breaking loose from the Orlando blue line and cashing in on a shorthanded breakaway, which tied the game at one apiece with 16:03 left in the frame.

Florida took a 2-1 lead 6:55 into the second period on a breakaway of their own. Ben Masella scored his third goal of the season unassisted, rising a shot over the right shoulder of Solar Bears goaltender Brad Barone. Orlando replied with a pair of goals from Braydon Barker (15:37) and Owen Robinson (18:40) to take a 3-2 edge into the second intermission.

Five minutes into the third period, Orlando's Hunter Fejes showcased his speed by racing past a pair of defenders and knifing a shot past goaltender Cam Johnson, expanding the Solar Bears advantage to 4-2. Pendenza took advantage of the Blades' extra attacker for his second goal of the game to cut the deficit in half with 2:01 to spare in regulation. However, Florida's rally could not be completed as the Solar Bears escaped Estero with a 4-3 win.

Ahead on the schedule, the Everblades head to Georgia for three games in as many days against the Atlanta Gladiators. The series kicks off this Friday, December 31 at 7:30 pm and each game is available for viewing on FloHockey.TV.

The Blades' first home game of 2022 takes place on Friday, January 7 when the South Carolina Stingrays come to town. During each Friday home game of the 2021-22 season, fans can enjoy the action with a brand-new 239 ticket package, which pays tribute to Southwest Florida's area code and provides a great deal! You get two premium seat tickets, two autographed programs, and two mushroom swiss burgers for just $39! The action begins at 7:30 pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.