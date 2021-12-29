Pendenza Scores Twice in Loss to Orlando
December 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The final home game of the 2021 calendar year did not go the way of the Everblades (14-8-2-3) as the club dropped a 4-3 final score to the Orlando Solar Bears (14-12-1-0) on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.
Orlando's Luke Boka was called with a high stick to start the game, and the Everblades made them pay with a Joe Pendenza strike along the goal line. Assists went to Nathan Perkovich and Ben Masella at 1:21 of the first period. Hunter Fejes woke up the Solar Bears bench by breaking loose from the Orlando blue line and cashing in on a shorthanded breakaway, which tied the game at one apiece with 16:03 left in the frame.
Florida took a 2-1 lead 6:55 into the second period on a breakaway of their own. Ben Masella scored his third goal of the season unassisted, rising a shot over the right shoulder of Solar Bears goaltender Brad Barone. Orlando replied with a pair of goals from Braydon Barker (15:37) and Owen Robinson (18:40) to take a 3-2 edge into the second intermission.
Five minutes into the third period, Orlando's Hunter Fejes showcased his speed by racing past a pair of defenders and knifing a shot past goaltender Cam Johnson, expanding the Solar Bears advantage to 4-2. Pendenza took advantage of the Blades' extra attacker for his second goal of the game to cut the deficit in half with 2:01 to spare in regulation. However, Florida's rally could not be completed as the Solar Bears escaped Estero with a 4-3 win.
Ahead on the schedule, the Everblades head to Georgia for three games in as many days against the Atlanta Gladiators. The series kicks off this Friday, December 31 at 7:30 pm and each game is available for viewing on FloHockey.TV.
The Blades' first home game of 2022 takes place on Friday, January 7 when the South Carolina Stingrays come to town. During each Friday home game of the 2021-22 season, fans can enjoy the action with a brand-new 239 ticket package, which pays tribute to Southwest Florida's area code and provides a great deal! You get two premium seat tickets, two autographed programs, and two mushroom swiss burgers for just $39! The action begins at 7:30 pm.
