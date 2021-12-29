Game Day Preview: Allen at Wichita, 7:05 PM
December 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Chad Costello of the Allen Americans battles for a puck in front of the Wichita Thunder goal
(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey)
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), play the Wichita Thunder tonight in the first game of four on the schedule this week. The American swept a three-game series against the Thunder earlier this month. Pregame show is scheduled for 6:30 pm
ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:
PREGAME SHOW: 6:30 PM CST
PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST
WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV
LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7
ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels
Next Home Game: Friday, December 31, 6:05 pm against Idaho. TICKETS
Last Game: The Allen Americans saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on 12/17/21, losing a 6-2 contest to the Orlando Solar Bears in Allen. Orlando outscored the Americans 3-1 in the third period. The game was tied 1-1 late in the opening frame, but that was as close as the game would get. The Solar Bears ended their three-game losing streak. Allen gave up two more shorthanded goals that night. The Americans went 0-3 on the power play.
Top 20: Allen Americans forward Chad Costello is in the Top 20 in the ECHL in scoring with 22 points. Costello has 22 points in 20 games (9 goals and 13 assists).
Gould Top Rookie: Allen Americans Rookie forward Gavin Gould is tied for third in rookie assists with 14.
Leading in a Bad Way: The Allen Americans lead the ECHL in shorthanded goals given up this season with 10.
Top 10 in Penalty Minutes: The Allen Americans are sixth overall in the league in penalty minutes averaging 16.35 penalty minutes per game.
Combs Streak: Jack Combs has a three-game goal streak, and a four-game point streak.
Comparing Allen and Wichita:
Allen Americans:
Home: 2-5-2
Away: 6-4-1
Overall: 8-9-3
Last 10: 5-4-1
Allen Americans Leaders:
Goals: (9) Chad Costello
Assists: (14) Gavin Gould
Points: (22) Chad Costello
+/-: (+5) Darian Skeoch and Luke Henman
PIM: (46) Darian Skeoch
Wichita Thunder:
Home: 6-6-2
Away: 4-8-0
Overall: 10-14-2
Last 10: 0-9-1
Wichita Thunder Leaders:
Goals: (13) Peter Crinella
Assists: (18) Brayden Watts
Points: (24) Jay Dickman, Peter Crinella and Brayden Watts
+/-: (+4) Jay Dickman
PIM: (71) Sean Allen
