ECHL Transactions - December 29

December 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 29, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Newfoundland:

Alexandre Goulet, F

Trois-Rivières:

Christophe Losier, F

Andre Bouvet-Morrissette, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Trevor Babin, G added as EBUG

Delete Brandon Kasel, G loaned to Utica

Delete Joel Rumpel, G loaned to Iowa (AHL)

Allen:

Add Chad Butcher, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Zach Hall, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ben Owen, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Joe Murdaca, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Dalton Thrower, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Cincinnati:

Add Scott Kirton, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jimmy Lodge, F team suspension lifted, added to active roster

Delete Mat Robson, G recalled by Rochester

Florida:

Add Matt Salera, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Matt Harrington, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Dylan Vander Esch, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Russell Jordan, F activated from reserve

Delete Blake Winiecki, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Xavier Bouchard, D recalled by Milwaukee

Delete Robert Carpenter, F recalled by Milwaukee

Delete Jake McLaughlin, D recalled by Milwaukee

Fort Wayne:

Add Tommy Proudlock, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Dillon Hill, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Alex Zion, G released as EBUG

Greenville:

Add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve

Idaho:

Add Nick DeVito, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jake Kupsky, G assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Jake Kupsky, G loaned to Colorado (AHL)

Delete Matt Jurusik, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Shawn McBride, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Indy:

Delete Mike Lee, D loaned to Hartford

Jacksonville:

Add Bauer Neudecker, F signed contract, added to active roster

Kalamazoo:

Delete Brenden Miller, D loaned to Iowa (AHL)

Kansas City:

Add Mario Vrab, G added as EBUG

Add Ryan Galt, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jesse Mychan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/18)

Delete Nick Pastujov, F loaned to Ontario

Maine:

Delete Devon Paliani, F traded to Worcester

Newfoundland:

Add Nick Pastorious, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Keith Petruzzelli, G assigned by Toronto (AHL) [12/28]

Norfolk:

Delete Paul Meyer, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Orlando:

Add Richie Boyd, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Steenn Pasichnuk, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Delete Michael Brodzinski, D loaned to Hartford [12/28]

Delete Aaron Luchuk, F loaned to Hartford [12/28]

Rapid City:

Delete Kenton Helgesen, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Reading:

Add Tristan Cote-Cazenave, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brayden Low, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

South Carolina:

Add Logan Flodell, G signed contract, added to active roster

Toledo:

Add Max Milosek, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Butrus Ghafari, D loaned to Rochester

Trois-Rivières:

Add Thomas Ethier, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Charles-David Beaudoin, D recalled by Laval

Delete Justin Ducharme, F recalled by Laval

Delete Shawn St-Amant, F recalled by Laval

Utah:

Add Quinn Ryan, F activated from reserve

Delete Matthew Boucher, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add David Drake, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Delete David Drake, D loaned to Rochester

Wichita:

Add Ky Nixon, G added as EBUG

Delete Peter Crinella, F loaned to Springfield

Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G loaned to Bakersfield

Worcester:

Add Ted Hart, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brian Hart, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Drew Callin, F returned from loan to Springfield

Add Jacob Hayhurst, F returned from loan to Springfield

Add Jordan Smotherman, F returned from loan to Springfield

Add Blake Christensen, F assigned by Springfield

Add Devon Paliani, F added to active roster (traded from Maine)

Delete Nolan Vesey, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

