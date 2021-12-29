ECHL Transactions - December 29
December 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 29, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Newfoundland:
Alexandre Goulet, F
Trois-Rivières:
Christophe Losier, F
Andre Bouvet-Morrissette, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Trevor Babin, G added as EBUG
Delete Brandon Kasel, G loaned to Utica
Delete Joel Rumpel, G loaned to Iowa (AHL)
Allen:
Add Chad Butcher, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Zach Hall, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ben Owen, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Joe Murdaca, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Dalton Thrower, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Cincinnati:
Add Scott Kirton, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jimmy Lodge, F team suspension lifted, added to active roster
Delete Mat Robson, G recalled by Rochester
Florida:
Add Matt Salera, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Matt Harrington, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Dylan Vander Esch, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Russell Jordan, F activated from reserve
Delete Blake Winiecki, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Xavier Bouchard, D recalled by Milwaukee
Delete Robert Carpenter, F recalled by Milwaukee
Delete Jake McLaughlin, D recalled by Milwaukee
Fort Wayne:
Add Tommy Proudlock, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Dillon Hill, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Alex Zion, G released as EBUG
Greenville:
Add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve
Idaho:
Add Nick DeVito, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jake Kupsky, G assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Jake Kupsky, G loaned to Colorado (AHL)
Delete Matt Jurusik, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Shawn McBride, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Indy:
Delete Mike Lee, D loaned to Hartford
Jacksonville:
Add Bauer Neudecker, F signed contract, added to active roster
Kalamazoo:
Delete Brenden Miller, D loaned to Iowa (AHL)
Kansas City:
Add Mario Vrab, G added as EBUG
Add Ryan Galt, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jesse Mychan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/18)
Delete Nick Pastujov, F loaned to Ontario
Maine:
Delete Devon Paliani, F traded to Worcester
Newfoundland:
Add Nick Pastorious, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Keith Petruzzelli, G assigned by Toronto (AHL) [12/28]
Norfolk:
Delete Paul Meyer, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Orlando:
Add Richie Boyd, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Steenn Pasichnuk, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Michael Brodzinski, D loaned to Hartford [12/28]
Delete Aaron Luchuk, F loaned to Hartford [12/28]
Rapid City:
Delete Kenton Helgesen, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Reading:
Add Tristan Cote-Cazenave, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brayden Low, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
South Carolina:
Add Logan Flodell, G signed contract, added to active roster
Toledo:
Add Max Milosek, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Butrus Ghafari, D loaned to Rochester
Trois-Rivières:
Add Thomas Ethier, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Charles-David Beaudoin, D recalled by Laval
Delete Justin Ducharme, F recalled by Laval
Delete Shawn St-Amant, F recalled by Laval
Utah:
Add Quinn Ryan, F activated from reserve
Delete Matthew Boucher, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add David Drake, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)
Delete David Drake, D loaned to Rochester
Wichita:
Add Ky Nixon, G added as EBUG
Delete Peter Crinella, F loaned to Springfield
Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G loaned to Bakersfield
Worcester:
Add Ted Hart, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brian Hart, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Drew Callin, F returned from loan to Springfield
Add Jacob Hayhurst, F returned from loan to Springfield
Add Jordan Smotherman, F returned from loan to Springfield
Add Blake Christensen, F assigned by Springfield
Add Devon Paliani, F added to active roster (traded from Maine)
Delete Nolan Vesey, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
