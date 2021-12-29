Grizzlies Gameday: Second Game of Rapid City Series

Utah Grizzlies (17-9-1, 35 points, .648 Win %) at Rapid City Rush (12-12-1-2, 27 points, .500 Win %)

Wednesday, December 29, 2021. The Monument. 7:05 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

It's the second of a 4 game series in the Black Hills. It's the 4th of 12 regular season meetings between the clubs. Utah swept Rapid City in a 2 game series at Maverik Center on November 5-6.

Last Game

The Grizzlies 6 game winning streak came to an end on December 27th at Rapid City as Lukas Parik got a 46 save shutout in a 3-0 Rapid City win. The Rush got goals from Gabriel Chabot, Ryan Valentini and Logan Nelson. Utah outshot Rapid City 46 to 31. Luka Burzan led Utah with 10 shots. Matthew Boucher had 8 shots. Andrew Nielsen had 6 shots. Trey Bradley and Brian Bowen each had a 3 game goal streak come to an end. Garrett Metcalf saved 28 of 30 for Utah in the loss. It was the first time Utah has been shut out this season. It's only the second time where Utah has scored less than 2 goals in a game.

Tons of Shots for Utah

The Grizzlies have taken 200 shots over the last 5 games (40.0 per game). Utah is 5th in the league in shots per game at 33.33. The Grizz have 123 shots vs Rapid City in 3 games this season (41.0 per game).

Utah Gives Up First Shorthanded Goal of Season

Logan Nelson's empty net goal with 34 seconds left in the third period on Monday was a shorthanded goal. It was the first shorthanded goal allowed by Utah this season. The Grizz are the last team in the league to allow a shorthanded goal this season.

Utah vs Rapid City Series

Utah is 17-3-2-1 in their last 23 meetings with Rapid City. Trey Bradley has 5 points in 3 games vs the Rush this season (1 goal, 4 assists). Last season Trey Bradley had 13 points vs RC (4 goals, 9 assists). Brian Bowen has 3 points in 3 games vs RC (1 goal, 2 assists).

November 5, 2021 - Rapid City 2 Utah 5 - Trey Bradley 1 goal, 2 assists. Neil Robinson scored first pro goal 2:53 into the 3rd period to break a 2-2 tie. Brian Bowen and Robinson each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Brandon Cutler and Andrew Nielsen added goals in the win. Luke Martin had 2 assists and was a +3. Peyton Jones saved 25 of 25 to earn his 2nd win of the season.

November 6, 2021 - Rapid City 3 Utah 4 - Utah got goals from Luke Martin, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Brandon Cutler and Quinn Ryan. Utah outshot Rapid City 40 to 23. RC went 1 for 1 on the power play and Utah was 1 for 2. Peyton Jones saved 20 of 23 in the win.

December 27, 2021 - Utah 0 Rapid City 3 - Utah outshot RC 46 to 31. Luka Burzan had 10 shots. Matthew Boucher had 8 shots. Andrew Nielsen had 6 shots. Garrett Metcalf saved 28 of 30. Rapid City's Lukas Parik saved all 46.

Recent Transactions

Garrett Metcalf Loaned to Lehigh Valley

Grizzlies goaltender Garrett Metcalf was loaned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on December 28th. In 5 games with Utah this season Metcalf has a 2-2-1 record with a .932 save percentage and a 1.84 goals against average. Metcalf has appeared in 14 games with Utah over the last 2 seasons and has a 6-6-1 record with a 2.15 GAA and a .921 save percentage. Garrett was a 6th round draft pick (179th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks in 2015.

Peyton Jones Reassigned to Colorado (AHL)

Peyton Jones goes to Colorado as fellow goaltender Trent Miner was placed on the Colorado Avalanche Taxi Squad. Jones has a 7-2 record with a 3.58 goals against average and a .895 save %. In 4 games in December the 2nd year pro out of Penn State was 3-0 with a .920 save % and an even 3.00 GAA.

Grizzlies sign Hayden Stewart

Hayden Stewart joins the Grizzlies as he comes over from the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls. In 12 games this season Stewart has a 2-8-1 record with a .886 Save % and a 3.94 GAA. Stewart has ECHL experience with Cincinnati, Orlando and Fort Wayne. In addition to playing with Birmingham for 30 games over a 2 year stretch he also has SPHL time with Knoxville and Macon. Stewart played his college hockey at Cornell University and was there for 4 seasons from 2014-2018. Stewart has good size at 6'3" and 188 pounds.

Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Ryan Orgel

Ryan Orgel was signed by the Grizzlies prior to the December 27th game vs Rapid City. Orgel made his pro debut on December 27th at Rapid City. Orgel played at the University of Denver from 2017-2019, where he was twice named to the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team. He transferred to UW-Stevens Point, where he played the last 2 seasons. His senior season in 2020-21 at Stevens Point was successful as he scored 9 points (5 goals, 4 assists) in 10 games. Orgel will wear number 11 for Utah.

The Captain Continues to Produce

Captain Trey Bradley has 18 points (4 goals, 14 assists) in 14 games this season with Utah. He also has 4 assists in 10 games with the Eagles this season. Last year Bradley led Utah with 37 assists. Bradley is tied with Charle-Edouard D'Astous for the team lead with 6 multiple point games. Bradley has 2 or more points in 6 of his last 11 games and a point in 9 of his last 11. In 16 games vs Rapid City over the last season plus the captain has 18 points (5 goals, 13 assists).

Matthew Boucher Returns With Authority

In the 4 game Wichita series prior to the Christmas break, Matthew Boucher had 5 goals and 3 assists. In 11 games this season Boucher has 15 points (7 goals, 8 assists) and a +10 rating. Last season Boucher led Utah and all league rookies with 25 goals and 52 points. Boucher has 5 multiple point games in the last 9 that he's appeared in. Matthew had an 8 game point streak end on Monday's 3-0 loss. He now has a point in 8 of his last 9.

This Week's Games

Monday, December 27, 2021 - Utah 0 Rapid City 3 - Utah's 6 game win streak ends.

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

Friday, December 31, 2021 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

Saturday, January 1, 2022 - Utah at Rapid City.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Taylor Crunk, Brandon Cutler, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Neil Robinson, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif.

Defenseman: Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Miles Gendron, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Ryan Orgel, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Hayden Stewart.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 17-9-1

Home record: 10-4. Utah has outscored opponents 52 to 32 at home.

Road record: 7-5-1

Win percentage: .648.

Streak: Lost 1. Utah has won 6 of their last 7 games.

Standings Points: 35. The most standings points by any team in the division.

Last 10: 7-3.

Goals per game: 3.52 (5th) Goals for: 95.

Goals against per game: 2.81 (Tied 7th) Goals Against: 76.

Shots per game: 33.33 (5th)

Shots against per game: 31.19 (13th)

Power Play: 16 for 84 - 19.0 % (14th)

Penalty Kill: 88 for 112- 78.6 % (Tied 19th)

Penalty Minutes: 422. 15.63 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 9 (1st). Brandon Cutler has 3 shorthanded goals.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 1. - Utah was the last team to allow a shorthanded goal this season.

Record When Scoring First: 9-4. Utah has scored first in 13 of 27 games this season.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 9 4

Opposition 8 6

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (12)

Assists: Brandon Cutler (17)

Points: Cutler (27)

Plus/Minus: Cutler (+15)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (73)

Power Play Points: D'Astous (8)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (4)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous/Luke Martin/Cutler/Bradley (4).

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (93)

Shooting Percentage: Quinn Ryan (7 for 34). 20.6 %. - Minimum 30 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Brian Bowen/D'Astous/Ryan/Tyler Penner (2).

Wins: Peyton Jones/Trent Miner (7).

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.932).

Goals Against Average: Garrett Metcalf (1.84)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 21 38 34 2 0 95 Utah Grizzlies 304 307 277 12 900

Opposition 24 22 29 1 0 76 Opposition 276 293 264 9 842

Next 5 Games

December 29, 2021 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

December 31, 2021 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

January 1, 2022 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

January 5, 2022 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm.

January 7, 2022 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm.

All times Mountain

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: 0. Brian Bowen and Trey Bradley each had a 3 game goal streak end on Monday.

Assist Streaks: Brandon Cutler (4) Connor McDonald (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Cutler (7). Matthew Boucher had a 8 game point streak end on Monday.

Brandon Cutler has a point in 16 of his last 17 games. Cutler has 1 scoreless game since November 1st. Cutler has 19 different games where he's scored a point. Cutler was out for Utah on Dec. 27 at Rapid City.

Matthew Boucher has 2 or more points in 5 of his last 8 games. Boucher missed 16 games for Utah due to an injury from Nov.5 - Dec. 12. Boucher had a 7 game assist streak end on December 19th but he scored 2 goals in that same game.

Trey Bradley has a point in 9 of his last 11 games, including 6 multiple point games.

Andrew Nielsen has a point in 11 of his last 15 games.

Mason Mannek has a point in 4 of his last 6 games.

Kyle Pouncy has a point in 5 of his last 7 games (3 goals, 2 assist). Pouncy is a +6 in his last 5 games.

Ben Tardif has 2 or more points in 5 of his last 8 games.

Luka Burzan has a point in 4 of his last 6 games (3 goals, 4 assists).

Grizzlies Holding on to Leads

Utah is 12-0 when leading after 2 periods.

Gotta Get to 3

Utah is 17-4-1 when scoring 3 or more goals. They are 0-5 when scoring less than 3 goals in a game.

