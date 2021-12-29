Steelheads Sign Forward Nick DeVito

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have signed forward Nick DeVito to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2021-22 season, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Wednesday.

DeVito, 26, played six games with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (SPHL) most recently in the 2021-22 season, posting one goal and two assists with two penalty minutes. The Averill Park, N.Y. native began the season with the Adirondack Thunder and tallied two assists with four penalty minutes in seven games following his professional during the 2019-20 season with the Worcester Railers. In his three contests, he earned one assist in his debut on Mar. 7, 2020.

Prior to his professional career, the 5-foot-9 forward amassed 100 collegiate games with Division III Morrisville State College, posting 93 points (36-57-93) with 50 penalty minutes in four seasons from 2016-17 through 2019-20. He led Morrisville State in scoring during his final three seasons, including a career-best 32 points (12-20-32) in 2018-19, earning him SUNYAC Second Team All-Conference honors.

The Steelheads return from the holiday break on Friday, Dec. 31 at 5:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans from Allen Event Center and come back to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

