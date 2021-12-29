ECHL, Thunder Announce Make-Up Dates for Three Postponed Home Games

GLENS FALLS, NY - The ECHL and the Adirondack Thunder announced today the make-up dates of three home games that were previously postponed.

vs. NFL - Tuesday, February 22, 2022 (rescheduled from 12/17)

vs. NFL - Wednesday, February 23, 2022 (rescheduled from 12/18)

vs. MNE - Friday, February 25, 2022 (rescheduled from 12/12)

Two of the three games from the December weekend series between the Adirondack Thunder and the Newfoundland Growlers will now be played on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, and Wednesday, February 23, 2022, in Glens Falls, NY. Both games will take place at 7:00 pm. The third game of the series will be rescheduled at a later date.

The December 12 home game vs. the Maine Mariners has been rescheduled to Friday, February 25, 2022. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 pm at Cool Insuring Arena.

Tickets to the rescheduled games at Cool Insuring Arena will be available on SeatGeek. Any ticket that was previously purchased for the original date will be honored for the make-up date. If fans have any further questions about tickets, call the Thunder Office at 518-480-3355.

