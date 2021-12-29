Game Notes: vs Utah

GAME #28 vs Utah

12/29/21 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: Lukas Parik made 46 saves on 46 shots for his first professional shutout and the Rush got goals from Gabe Chabot, Ryan Valentini and Logan Nelson as they blanked the Utah Grizzlies, 3-0, Monday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Rapid City snapped Utah's six-game winning streak with the victory.

SHUT 'EM DOWN: Lukas Parik made 46 saves and recorded his first professional shutout on Monday, also Rapid City's first shutout of the season. Parik accomplished this while facing the most shots put up by a Rush opponent this season, eclipsing the 44 that Tulsa sent on net in a 4-2 Rush win on October 22, the first game of the season.

HOME COOKIN': After Monday's win, the Rush have now won three straight home games. Rapid City is 6-5-0-1 overall on home ice and is now one game into a stretch of seven in a row that will be played at The Monument Ice Arena.

CLASS OF THE LEAGUE: Lukas Parik is now tied for the league lead with a save percentage of .937 and third in the ECHL with a 2.05 goals against average. Thus far in December, Parik has gone 3-2-0-0 with a 1.82 GAA and .948 SV% in five starts. He is a 2019 third round draft pick of the Los Angeles Kings and is in his first professional season.

GOTTA START FAST: Quick starts have been important to Rapid City's success this season as after Monday's win, the Rush are 8-3-1-2 when scoring the game's first goal and 4-9-0-0 when allowing it. The Rush play well with a lead; they are 7-1-1-1 when they hold a lead after the first period and 8-1-0-1 when leading after two.

THE MATCHUP: Wednesday is the fourth meeting of the season between the Rush and the Grizzlies and the second of four in six days scheduled this week. The Rush are now 1-2-0-0 against Utah; Monday's win was the first home game against the Grizzlies and Rapid City fell, 5-2 and 4-3 in two games at Maverik Center in November. Stephen Baylis leads the Rush with four points against the Grizzlies on two goals and two assists.

ODDS AND ENDS: Logan Nelson scored his tenth goal of the season in the third period on Monday and is now tied for second on the team in goals. He leads the team with 32 points which also has him tied for second in the ECHL...Lukas Parik's shutout on Monday was the first for Rapid City since Adam Carlson recorded a 30-save shutout in a 7-0 win over Utah on March 20 during the 2020-21 season...Ryan Valentini has a point in every home game he has appeared in this season

UP NEXT: The Rush host the Grizzlies on Friday night, New Year's Eve, for Marvel Super Hero Night featuring Black Widow, presented by CSL Plasma. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

