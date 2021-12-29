Luchuk, Brodzinski Loaned to Hartford Wolf Pack
December 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Aaron Luchuk and defenseman Michael Brodzinski have each received Professional Try-Out agreements from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League. Additionally, Orlando has activated forwards Dylan Fitze, Jackson Keane, Ian Parker and Steenn Pasichnuk, along with defenseman Rich Boyd from the Commissioner's Exempt List, while defenseman Luke McInnis has been activated from the Reserve List.
Luchuk, 24, leads the Solar Bears in scoring with 27 points (12g-15a) in 21 games this season, and is tied for seventh in ECHL scoring.
Brodzinski, 26, has recorded 18 points (5g-13a) in 26 games for Orlando, and his 18 points rank ninth among ECHL defensemen in scoring.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears visit the Everblades tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. Orlando returns home to host the South Carolina Stingrays for New Bears Eve, on Friday, Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
