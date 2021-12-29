Royals Score Four Unanswered, Beat Adirondack, 5-4

December 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Adirondack Thunder, 5-4, Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Hayden Hawkey saved 29 of 33 shots, while Thunder goalie Alex Sakellaropoulos saved 24 of 29.

The Royals got on the board first one minute into the game. Cam Strong deflected the puck past Sakellaropoulos after Ryan MacKinnon wound up and sent a slapshot on net from the point. The Thunder took the lead around a minute later. Robbie Payne tapped in a loose puck in the blue paint seconds after the Royals took the lead before Colin Long's wrist shot went over the glove of Hawkey.

The Royals responded back with two goals of their own later into the opening period. Dominic Cormier's top-shelf power play goal tied the game at two before Mike Crocock's first ECHL goal gave Reading the lead, 3-2.

5:55 into the second period, Reading added some cushion to its lead. On the power play, Patrick Bajkov put a wrist shot on net which was batted off of Sakellaropoulos' shoulder for Trevor Gooch. Gooch was positioned in front of Adirondack's net to bat the fluttering puck into the cage out of mid-air.

Minutes later, Brayden Low scored on a breakaway and beat Sakellaropoulos with a backhand shot. Cam Strong was credited with the shorthanded assist after connecting with Low in stride to give Reading a 5-2 lead.

The Thunder brought the game back within a goal, but fell short of the comeback. Payne and Blake Thompson both scored to cut the deficit down to one, but Hawkey denied the final nine shots he faced to seal the victory for the Royals.

The Royals host the Worcester Railers for a Friday afternoon matchup on Dec. 31st at 3:00 p.m.at Santander Arena.

UPCOMING GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 29 vs. Adirondack (7:00 p.m.) - It's 610 Night at the Royals! Enjoy $1 PBR Drafts and $6.10 green zone tickets. The first 1,000 fans receive an ornament giveaway!

Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Worcester (3:00 p.m.) - Celebrate New Year's Eve with the Royals! The first 1,000 fans receive a free champagne glass giveaway as well as $1 Sparkling Cider drinks! Kids get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket! Enjoy a Postgame Skate presented by T-Mobile.

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.