Four Everblades Recalled, Two New Players Signed

December 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced on Wednesday the recalls of Jake McLaughlin, Xavier Bouchard, Bobo Carpenter and Tomas Vomacka. McLaughlin, Bouchard and Carpenter advance to the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL, while Vomacka gets the call to the NHL's Nashville Predators.

McLaughlin, a defenseman, earns his call-up after ranking in the top-10 among ECHL defensemen with 19 points (T-6th). Fellow defender Xavier Bouchard has started in each of the Everblades' 26 games this season, stringing together three goals and five assists. Bouchard was the youngest player on the Blades roster at 21 years of age.

Forward Bobo Carpenter of North Reading, MA heads to the Midwest after combining 15 points (8 goals, 7 assists) across his 16 games in Florida. Rookie goaltender Tomas Vomacka moves to the highest level of hockey after earning his first professional career shutout last Sunday in a 5-0 win against Orlando. The 25-save performance boosted his stats to a 2.98 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage.

In addition to these transactions, the Everblades have signed defenseman Matt Salera and forward Matt Harrington. Salera, a Fort Myers native, comes to the team after playing four seasons at Florida Gulf Coast University (ACHA D2), where he scored 26 goals and 62 assists across 116 games. The 27-year-old played his junior hockey locally with the USPHL's Florida Jr. Blades from 2012 through 2014.

Harrington of North Port, FL joins the Everblades after two games this season with the Atlanta Gladiators, recording one assist during his brief tenure. He possesses eight seasons of professional hockey experience, including two prior stops with the Blades (2016-17 and 2019-20). The 31-year-old has also appeared in the ECHL with the Wheeling Nailers, Alaska Aces and Rapid City Rush.

