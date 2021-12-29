Ethan Prow Becomes 66th Former Nailer to Reach NHL
December 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that a 66th former Nailer/Thunderbird has made his National Hockey League debut. Ethan Prow reached the NHL on Wednesday night for the Buffalo Sabres, who faced the New Jersey Devils at KeyBank Center.
Prow had stints with Wheeling in two different seasons. His first game with the Nailers took place on October 20, 2016, as he dished out a pair of assists at home against the Reading Royals. The following year, Ethan suited up in three road games, as Wheeling visited Reading, Indy, and Toledo during a December trip. Although he was scoreless during his second stint, he did record three shots on goal and a +1 in the finale on enemy ice - a 4-2 triumph against the Walleye.
The 29-year old spent the majority of three seasons with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, as he collected 84 points in 178 games with Wheeling's AHL affiliate. Prow's best season as a Penguin came in 2018-19, when he topped the squad with 50 points. One year later, Ethan switched organizations, as he tallied 32 points in 42 games with the Springfield Thundebirds in 2019-20. The blueliner played for Munich EHC in Germany's DEL in 2020-21, before returning to North America with the Rochester Americans this season. Prior to being called up to the Sabres, Prow amassed three goals, 11 assists, and 14 points in 23 contests.
On Wednesday, Prow scored his first NHL goal on his lone shot, was a +1, had two hits, and two blocked shots. The Sabres were edged by the Devils, 4-3.
Ethan Prow becomes the 66th Nailer/Thunderbird to reach the NHL and 60th in the players category. He joins Kyle Flemington and Gage Quinney as members of the 2016-17 club to reach the NHL, and is the first player from the 2017-18 team to do so.
