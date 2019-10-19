Zach Sawchenko Recalled from Solar Bears

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that rookie goaltender Zach Sawchenko has been recalled from the club by the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.

Sawchenko, 21, was slated to start Friday's game for Orlando vs. Norfolk before being summoned by the Barracuda. He has yet to play in regular season action in the 2019-20 campaign. The goaltender was originally loaned to Orlando on Sept. 29.

