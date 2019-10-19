Solar Bears Doubled up by Stingrays

October 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Chris LeBlanc scored for the second straight game and Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Ryan Lohin recorded his first career pro goal, but the Orlando Solar Bears (0-3-0-0) could not generate enough offense to spoil the home opener of the South Carolina Stingrays (3-0-0-0) as the visiting team fell by a 4-2 score on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The Stingrays scored first on the power play at 6:58 of the first period when Cole Ully snuck the puck underneath the pads of Spencer Martin and Mark Cooper swept the puck into an open net.

Lohin answered for Orlando at 15:27 when Brent Pedersen positioned himself at the left half-wall and flipped a backhand pass into the slot, where Lohin redirected the puck past Parker Milner.

South Carolina answered shortly thereafter when Cameron Askew jammed the puck underneath Martin at 16:37. The goal was initially washed out by the referee, but eventually awarded to South Carolina after concluding via video review that the puck had crossed the goal line.

The Stingrays made it 3-1 when Dan DeSalvo scored at 1:05 of the second period, prompting the Solar Bears to replace Martin with Zachary Fucale, but Fucale was forced to leave the ice about a minute and a half later due to an equipment malfunction, prompting Martin to make his return to the net.

Andrew Cherniwchan extended the lead for South Carolina to 4-1 at 12:24 with a power-play tally, but LeBlanc pulled Orlando back to within two goals at 15:30 when he made his way up the left side and snapped a shot from the circle inside the far post.

The Solar Bears pulled Martin late in the third period in an attempt to close the gap, and despite the benefit of a 6-on-4 man advantage after Tom Parisi was whistled for slashing at 17:11, Orlando was unable to muster any additional offense to reduce the deficit.

Martin took the loss with 34 saves on 38 shots against; Halverson earned the win for Norfolk with 49 stops against 51 total shots.

THREE STARS:

1) Andrew Cherniwchan - SC

2) Mark Cooper - SC

3) Dan DeSalvo - SC

NOTABLES:

LeBlanc is now tied with Ivan Kosorenkov for the team goal-scoring lead

Kosorenkov led Orlando with six shots on goal

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to face the Florida Everblades at the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.