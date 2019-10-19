Glads Hop Past Swamp Rabbits in First Win

DULUTH, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators overpowered the rival Greenville Swamp Rabbits in a thrilling 6-4 victory Saturday night. The catalyst of the team's first win was F Scott Conway, who tallied a hat trick one night after netting his first ECHL goal.

Despite dominating the first period with an overwhelming 15-5 shot advantage, Atlanta only led 1-0 after Conway's first score at the break. Early in the second frame, the Glads capitalized on a Greenville tripping minor when Dante Hannoun scored his first goal of the season. The travelling Swamp Rabbits answered with three straight goals of their own, temporarily silencing the 5,479 at Infinite Energy Arena. Conway found his second and third goals in the latter minutes of the second, tying the game 4-4 at the second intermission.

In contrast to the night before, Atlanta saved its best for final period. G Sean Bonar denied all 11 shots from Greenville, while Chris Forney and Tommy Marchin found the back of the net to give the Gladiators a lead they would not relinquish.

Atlanta hits the road for the first time in the 2019-2020 campaign Sunday afternoon when they travel to Greenville to take on the Swamp Rabbits at 3:05 PM. The Gladiators return home Sunday, November 3rd at 2:05 PM for the Dia de los Muertos bobblehead giveaway and a special meet and greet with a select number of Atlanta United players.

