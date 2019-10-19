Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays

VENUE: North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, S.C.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6:05 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (0-2-0-0) take on the South Carolina Stingrays (2-0-0-0) for the second time in the past week, as Orlando faced the Stingrays in its home opener last Saturday. The Solar Bears will look to play the role of spoiler tonight, as the Stingrays host their home opener this evening.

ROAD WARRIORS: Tonight's game marks the first road match of the season for the Solar Bears. Orlando posted the league's fifth-best road record last season, going 20-12-4-0 (.611) to set a new franchise record for road wins and points (44) in a single season. Orlando posted a 3-2-0-0 record during the 2018-19 campaign at the North Charleston Coliseum, in addition to a 3-0 clean sweep of its road games against the Stingrays in the first round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

KOSORENKOV LOOKING FOR REPEAT PERFORMANCE: Ivan Kosorenkov has scored both of Orlando's goals against the Stingrays last Saturday and is tied for the team points lead. The forward is tied for the overall team points lead with two points, and has recorded five shots for the Solar Bears through two games.

SOLAR BEARS JUMP TO THIRD IN SHOTS PER GAME: Following Friday's 51-shot performance, the Solar Bears have jumped up to third in the ECHL in shots per game, at a 36.50 clip. That figure also leads the Eastern Conference, although South Carolina is not far behind, placing fifth in the league and third in the Eastern Conference with 35 shots per game.

LEBLANC MOVES UP FRANCHISE LEADERBOARD: With his third-period goal on Friday, forward Chris LeBlanc has moved past Chris Crane for sole possession of 12th in franchise scoring with 61 career points (21g-40a) in 123 career games. With an additional 10 points this season, LeBlanc will be able to move into the team's Top 10, passing Mike Ullrich's 67 points (19g-48a) and Johnny McInnis' 70 (30g-40a). LeBlanc's next game will also tie him with Joe Perry (124 games) for sixth-most in franchise history.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Like the Solar Bears, the Stingrays enter tonight's game with less than a full day of rest between games, as South Carolina picked up a 5-3 road win Friday night against the Atlanta Gladiators. Forward Cole Ully leads the way for the Stingrays with four points (1g-3a) and has recorded multi-point outings in each game for his team.

