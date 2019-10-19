Mariners Spoil Reading Royals Home Opener with 5-3 Win

READING, PA - Ty Ronning scored two goals as part of a three point night, while the Mariners power play connected twice and Tom McCollum made 44 saves in a 5-3 win on Saturday night at Santander Arena. The Mariners improved to 1-1-0-1 on the season, earning their first win.

McCollum was strong to start the game, as Reading registered the game's first seven shots on goal. At 7:17, Dillan Fox stayed hot, opening the scoring when he backhanded a loose puck in front home for his team leading third goal. Taylor Cammarata and Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin set it up. Reading got even at 16:51 when Frank DiChiara beat McCollum with a perfect wrister from the left wing circle. Cammarata and Nick Master each rang crossbars in the opening frame, Master on a shorthanded breakaway in the final minute. The game was tied at one after one.

On their second power play of the middle frame, Ryan Culkin blasted one home at 7:28 of the to break the 1-1 tie. Alex Kile and Taylor Cammarata set it up. At 16:41, Ty Ronning provided some insurance with a nifty wrist shot from the left circle, assisted by Michael McNicholas. McCollum continued to stand strong, stopping all 17 shots that came his way in the 2nd period.

Reading sliced the deficit back to one when Matty Gaudreau connected on a power play goal at 8:40 of the third, but Maine went back up two thanks to a hustle goal from Terrence Wallin. At the 12:32 mark, Ty Ronning banked the puck off the glass in the neutral zone, and Wallin won a footrace against a Royals defender, sweeping the puck with one hand past Reading goalie Felix Sandstrom. Ronning finished his three point night with a power play goal at 15:58, jumping on a fortunate bounce in the slot. The Royals pulled Sandstrom and Brayden Low scored with 40 seconds left but it was far too little, too late.

McCollum's first win as a Mariner was marked by 44 saves on 47 Reading shots. Sandstrom stopped 31 of 36 and holds a 5.63 GAA through three starts. The Royals fall to 1-2-1-0 with the loss.

The Mariners and Royals finish their weekend series tomorrow afternoon at 4:00 PM, before the Mariners travel to Glens Falls, NY to conclude their road trip. They'll return home to begin a seven game home stand with the Newfoundland Growlers on Friday, October 25th at 7:15 PM. It's another 1-2-3 Friday: $1 Aquafina, $2 Pepsi products, $3 Bud Light drafts through the start of the 2nd period. Current Boston sports personality and former AHL Mariners broadcaster, Dale Arnold will be making an appearance and signing autographs as part of "New England Sports Night." Saturday night, October 26th is "Monsters and Mariners" with a costume contest and Halloween themed activities. It's also the first "Family Four Pack" game of the season. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, call 833-GO-MAINE, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland.

