Rush Acquire Eric Israel from Fort Wayne

October 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the team has acquired rookie defenseman Eric Israel from the Fort Wayne Komets in exchange for future considerations. The trade represents a third Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment this week, and the first via a trade this season.

Israel joins the Rush as he begins his first season of professional hockey. In the offseason, Israel signed with Fort Wayne and played in two preseason games, earning an assist and a +2 rating.

A native of Huntington Woods, Michigan, Israel turned professional following a successful four-year career with Robert Morris University in the NCAA. The 5'9", 181-pound blueliner completed his collegiate career with 21 goals, 64 assists, and 85 points in 146 games, and led Colonials defensemen in goals, assists, and points in each of his last three seasons. A 2016 AHA Regular Season Champion and 2017 Third All-Conference team selection, Israel finished with the AHA lead and fifth ranking in all of NCAA Division 1 hockey for blocked shots last season, and is a three-time AHC All-Academic Team selection (2017-2019). Additionally, following a career-best 2017 sophomore season, Israel was selected to represent Team USA in the Maccabiah Games, the largest Jewish Athletic Competition in the world, playing every four years in Israel. He notched a pair of goals and assists in 4 games, winning the silver medal in the tournament.

