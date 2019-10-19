Thunder Falls 5-2 in Boise to Close Trip

Boise, ID - Wichita closed its three-game western swing on Saturday night, losing to Idaho by the final of 5-2 at CenturyLink Arena.

Steven Iacobellis and Fabrizio Ricci tallied the Thunder markers in the losing effort.

After giving up the first goal in the first two games of the road trip, Wichita found the net when Ricci caught a pass from Garrett Schmitz and fired it home to make it 1-0. Will Merchant tied the game at 12:03 after tipping in a shot from the blue line that got up past Mitch Gillam. Iacobellis answered three minutes later as he took a pass from Patrik Parkkonen down the left seam and beat Colton Point with a shot past his glove to make it 2-1.

Idaho scored twice in the second to grab its first lead of the game. At 1:44, Brady Norrish notched his first of the season to tie the game at one. Just four minutes later, Jeff King tallied his first as well when his initial shot missed the net and went near the goal line. Marc-Olivier Roy got to it first after the puck hit the glass and he found King in the slot for the goal to make it 3-2.

Garrett Schmitz appeared to tie the game in the third period on the power play when he bombed one from the left circle. The goal was disallowed as Stefan Fournier skated near the top of the crease and it was ruled he made contact with Point. Idaho took advantage and Will Merchent increased the lead to 4-2 with his second of the game at 8:19. Wichita pulled Gillam with over less than two minutes to go, but Colton Saucerman rifled a shot from behind his own net that went the length of the ice and into the Thunder cage to make it 5-2.

Ricci collected his first goal of the season while Peter Crinella added his first point as a pro with an assist. Iacobellis tallied his second goal of the year with assists to Parkkonen and Beau Starrett.

Wichita returns home to close out a three-game mini series against the Steelheads on Friday, October 25th starting at 7:05 p.m.

