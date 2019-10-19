ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
October 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Jacksonville's Nick Wright has been suspended indefinitely and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #31, Jacksonville at Greenville, on Oct. 18.
Wright received a match penalty for fighting under Rule #46.15 at 19:49 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Wright will have a hearing with the ECHL Hockey Operations Department next week, and further discipline will be announced at that time.
