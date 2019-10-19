Growlers Fall 7-5 to the Beast

October 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers saw their winning streak end at three games as they suffered a 7-5 defeat to the Brampton Beast Saturday night at Mile One Centre.

Brady Ferguson opened the scoring at 3:09 of the first period after taking a nice pass from Scott Pooley to spring a partial breakaway and squeaked it past Alex Dubeau to give the Growlers an early 1-0 lead. Francois Beauchemin tied the game after re-directing a Nathan Todd shot behind Patrick Munson at 11:36 of the first period, but Justin Brazeau needed only a minute and a half to slap home a big rebound and re-store the Growlers lead. The back-and-forth opening period continued when David Vallorani made good on a shorthanded breakaway with 1:45 to play in the first, making it a 2-2 game.

Riley Woods pulled the Growlers ahead once again beating Dubeau blocker side on a two-on-one rush for a 3-2 lead just 1:40 into the second period, but Brampton replied once again as Chris Martenet's point blast trickled past Munson at the 8:54 mark for a 3-3 game.

The Beast took their first lead of the game at the mid-way mark of the second period as Andrew Sturtz capitalized on a shorthanded breakaway, giving the visitors their second shorthanded goal of the game. Giorgio Estephan responded with 2:30 remaining in the second period after going hard to the net and banging a loose puck in the Beast net on the powerplay to extend his point streak to five games, and for a 4-4 game after 40 minutes

Giorgio Estephan re-stored the Growlers lead 2:20 into the third period, firing home his second powerplay goal of the game and giving the Growlers a 5-4 lead, but five minutes later Francois Beauchemin netted his second of the game to tie the game once again at 5-5.

Nathan Todd gave Brampton their second lead of the game after batting a loose puck behind Munson for a 6-5 game.

Head Coach John Snowden pulled Patrick Munson with 2:15 remaining in the third period for an extra attacker, but the gamble didn't pay off as Matt Petgrave fired the puck into an empty cage for a 7-5 final score.

Quick Hits

Zach O'Brien was recalled to the Toronto Marlies prior to puckdrop

Matt Bradley wore an "A"

The three stars were 3 - M. Hollowell (NFL), 2 - T. Bradley (NFL) and 1 - T. Melancon (BRM)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers embark on a five-game road trip beginning Friday night against the Maine Mariners, ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers. Puck drop is 8:45 p.m. Newfoundland time. Fans can tune in to Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.