Growlers Fall 7-5 to the Beast
October 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers saw their winning streak end at three games as they suffered a 7-5 defeat to the Brampton Beast Saturday night at Mile One Centre.
Brady Ferguson opened the scoring at 3:09 of the first period after taking a nice pass from Scott Pooley to spring a partial breakaway and squeaked it past Alex Dubeau to give the Growlers an early 1-0 lead. Francois Beauchemin tied the game after re-directing a Nathan Todd shot behind Patrick Munson at 11:36 of the first period, but Justin Brazeau needed only a minute and a half to slap home a big rebound and re-store the Growlers lead. The back-and-forth opening period continued when David Vallorani made good on a shorthanded breakaway with 1:45 to play in the first, making it a 2-2 game.
Riley Woods pulled the Growlers ahead once again beating Dubeau blocker side on a two-on-one rush for a 3-2 lead just 1:40 into the second period, but Brampton replied once again as Chris Martenet's point blast trickled past Munson at the 8:54 mark for a 3-3 game.
The Beast took their first lead of the game at the mid-way mark of the second period as Andrew Sturtz capitalized on a shorthanded breakaway, giving the visitors their second shorthanded goal of the game. Giorgio Estephan responded with 2:30 remaining in the second period after going hard to the net and banging a loose puck in the Beast net on the powerplay to extend his point streak to five games, and for a 4-4 game after 40 minutes
Giorgio Estephan re-stored the Growlers lead 2:20 into the third period, firing home his second powerplay goal of the game and giving the Growlers a 5-4 lead, but five minutes later Francois Beauchemin netted his second of the game to tie the game once again at 5-5.
Nathan Todd gave Brampton their second lead of the game after batting a loose puck behind Munson for a 6-5 game.
Head Coach John Snowden pulled Patrick Munson with 2:15 remaining in the third period for an extra attacker, but the gamble didn't pay off as Matt Petgrave fired the puck into an empty cage for a 7-5 final score.
Quick Hits
Zach O'Brien was recalled to the Toronto Marlies prior to puckdrop
Matt Bradley wore an "A"
The three stars were 3 - M. Hollowell (NFL), 2 - T. Bradley (NFL) and 1 - T. Melancon (BRM)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers embark on a five-game road trip beginning Friday night against the Maine Mariners, ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers. Puck drop is 8:45 p.m. Newfoundland time. Fans can tune in to Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 19, 2019
- Growlers Fall 7-5 to the Beast - Newfoundland Growlers
- 'Blades Open Home Schedule against Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gameday Capsule: Allen vs. Utah - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - October 19 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Marlies Assign Alex Gudbranson to the Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thunder Closes Road Trip Tonight in Boise - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Acquire Eric Israel from Fort Wayne - Rapid City Rush
- Zach Sawchenko Recalled from Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Hammer Nailers 7-3 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Marlies Recall Zach O'Brien from the Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Game Notes: at Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Utah Grizzlies Game Preview: October 18th at Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Home Opener vs. Maine Saturday - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Sell out Home Opener, Start with 2-1 OT Win over Thunder - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Go Beast Mode in 10-4 Win at Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Comeback Falls Short in OT Loss at Idaho - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.